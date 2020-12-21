Johann van Graan full of praise for ‘phenomenal’ JJ Hanrahan

Johann van Graan praised JJ Hanrahan’s resilience after the fly-half helped Munster record one of their finest Heineken Champions Cup victories with a perfect return off the kicking tee against ASM Clermont Auvergne.

Hanrahan, 28, has come under intense pressure for his starting place from academy fly-half Ben Healy after a series of errors with the boot, most notably last August’s PRO14 semi-final when two missed second-half penalties helped Leinster progress to the final.

Healy’s shoulder injury as a replacement in the win over Harlequins seven days earlier had ensured Hanrahan would start at Stade Marcel Michelin on Saturday night and the Kerryman was faultless in front of the posts as Munster came from 28-9 down after 24 minutes to win 39-31, becoming the first Irish province to win at Clermont’s renowned fortress.

Hanrahan landed six penalties and three conversions, the last of which secured a famous victory with three minutes remaining, lifting Munster into third place in Pool B at the halfway point in the group stages and extending Munster’s winning start to the 2020-21 season to nine games.

“I thought his goal-kicking was excellent,” head coach van Graan said. “Some big kicks. We as a group decided we’ve got to stay in this game for 80 minutes, which we did and that required him to kick over the threes, which he certainly did and I thought the last kick after the try was a big moment in this game because that took it out of sight for them.

“It was a big pressure kick and he’s missed some over the last year but the good thing about JJ is he kept going and he wanted those kicks and he converted that one tonight. Phenomenal goal-kicking.”