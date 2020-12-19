Gloucester's stoppage-time try condemns Ulster to second Champions Cup loss

GLOUCESTER 38 ULSTER 34

A Gloucester try in the fifth minute of stoppage time dealt a potentially fatal blow to Ulster’s Champions Cup hopes after a high-quality second round tie at Kingsholm Stadium.

For the second week in a row, Ulster came up just short in a gripping, finely-balanced Cup tie and this one will hurt even more than last week’s home loss to Toulouse given the dramatic finish.

Ulster survived a double sin-binning in the first half and after trailing 24-10 early in the second half, responded with 24 points in a row to take control and took the lead for the only time with 12 minutes remaining with a John Cooney try.

They conceded a scrum penalty in stoppage time to give Gloucester hope and the home side hammered away on the Ulster line before replacement George Barton inched his way over for the match-winning try.

Ulster did brilliantly to only trail 17-10 at the break given they played almost 10 minutes of the first half with 13 players.

Both sides had scored early tries, a tidy finish in the corner by electric wing Louis Rees-Zammit gave Gloucester an early lead after six minutes.

Billy Burns then scored Ulster’s opening try five minutes later, quick ball out of the rucks keeping Gloucester and when a massive gap appeared in their defensive line.

It was 10-7 to Gloucester when Ulster – who didn’t have a single yellow card in the competition last season – had Rob Herring and Alan O’Connor sin-binned with 30 seconds of each other for collapsing driving mauls.

Herring’s earned Gloucester a penalty which they kicked to touch and from the driving lineout, O’Connor was identified as the guilty party second time around which gave Gloucester the penalty try.

Ulster sacrificed Matt Faddes to bring on hooker John Andrew with Jacob Stockdale packing down as a back-row forward in the scrum, but the home side weren’t accurate enough and were unable to press home their numerical advantage.

Instead it was Ulster, with their backs to the wall, who took energy from what could have been a bad situation and actually came out of the 10-minute spell 3-0 up thanks to a Cooney penalty.

It was delicately poised as the rain started pouring down at the start of the second half and Mark Atkinson stretched Gloucester’s lead just two minutes after the restart, dotting down at the base of the driving lineout to put them 24-10 up.

Ulster had to score next and they did. A botched clearance by the otherwise excellent Lloyd Evans gave Ulster territory and possession and Cooney and Nick Timoney combined to put Michael Lowry away for his first European try.

Rees-Zammit’s deliberate knock-on earned Ulster a penalty try with the winger yellow-carded to tie the scores at 24 apiece with 58 minutes played.

Having trailed by 14 points, Ulster entered the final quarter level and with an extra man and a Cooney penalty put them ahead for the first time in the game with 12 minutes remaining.

A piece of opportunism from Cooney, who pounced on Stockdale’s strip and streaked down the touchline to score, gave Ulster the fourth-try bonus point and his conversion made it 24 points in a row for the visitors in the second half.

Gloucester set up a grandstand finish with another penalty try, wing Ethan McIlroy sin-binned for a deliberate knock-on leaving Ulster down to 14 men for the remainder of the game. They held on valiantly until Barton struck late.

Scorers for Gloucester: Tries – Rees-Zammit, Atkinson, penalty try 2, Barton. Con: Evans 3. Pen: Evans.

Scorers for Ulster: Tries – Burns, Lowry, penalty try, Cooney. Con: Cooney 3. Pen: Cooney 2.

Ulster: M Lowry; M Faddes, J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; B Burns (capt), J Cooney; E O’Sullivan, R Herring, M Moore; A O’Connor, D O’Connor; S Reidy, J Murphy, N Timoney.

Replacements: J Andrew, K McCall, T O’Toole, M Rea, G Jones, A Mathewson, I Madigan, E McIlroy.

Gloucester: K Moyle; C Sharples, C Harris, M Atkinson, L Rees-Zammit; L Evans, C Chapman; V Rapava-Ruskin, J Singleton, C Knight; E Slater, M Alemannio; J Reid, L Ludlow, R Ackermann.

Replacements: H Waler, A Seville, J Ford-Robinson, A Craig, S Nagle-Taylor, T Venner, G Barton, H Trinder.

Referee: Alexandre Ruiz (Fra)