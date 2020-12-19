Far from routine but Leinster beat Northampton in entertaining encounter

Leinster 35 Northampton 19

As expected Leinster made it two wins from two in the Heineken Champions Cup with victory over Northampton Saints, but it was far from the routine win which had been widely forecast beforehand as the teams shared seven tries in a surprisingly entertaining encounter at the RDS.

Leading 14-0 after just 15 minutes against a Saints side who barely looked interested, the province somehow found themselves sucked into a dogfight which will have been far too fractured and disjointed for Leo Cullen’s liking.

So much of the talk in the build-up to the game had concentrated on changes to team-line ups, and while it wasn’t quite sending out the kids, Northampton had switched eight from the team that lost to Bordeaux last week.

As it turned out Leinster had their own personnel issues to deal with as Caelan Doris and Harry Byrne both dropped out of the starting XV before kick-off.

Byrne was replaced by older brother Ross after feeling a back issue in the warm-up, while Doris was pulled after a calf problem, which had been troubling him since Ireland’s Autumn Nations Cup defeat of Scotland two weeks ago, flared up on Friday. Leinster, of course, are not short of options when it comes to the back row. In came Josh Murphy at number 6 to earn his first Champions Cup start as Rhys Ruddock shifted across to number 8.

Full-back Jimmy O’Brien was the next man down, seeing his afternoon end after just eight minutes after failing a HIA, but Leinster looked unfazed by the early disruption with tries from Murphy and Cian Healy putting them in the ascendency.

Yet the concession of those two early tries seemed to spark Northampton into life. On a rare venture into the Leinster 22 they decided to back their pack instead of kicking for the posts, and from the resulting scrum, Fraser Dingwell ran a great line to snipe in under the posts.

A Ross Byrne penalty extended Leinster’s cushion but Northampton kept at their task, and the deficit was cut again when scrum-half Tom James left his opposite number, Jamison Gibson-Park, clutching thin air with a neat dummy to dot down.

Leinster had a game on their hands, and were living dangerously. Dave Kearney scored try number three on the stroke of half-time but Ryan Olowofela will have felt he could have done better having got fingertips to Gibson-Park’s floated pass, Leinster taking a 22-14 into the break.

It was proving to be a busy afternoon for Gibson-Park, and the Leinster scrum-half had a whirlwind couple of minutes when the teams re-emerged for the second half.

First he secured the bonus point after spotting a gap in the Saints defence and darting over from distance, but moments later he saw a kick blocked down by Saints’ Nick Isiekwe, the flanker following up on the loose ball to take full advantage.

Cullen will use moments like that to keep his squad on their toes. Despite their dominance of the Guinness Pro14 and bright start to the European season, he knows there is plenty of work to be done in the months ahead.

His team are still finding their feet as they slowly reintegrate their international contingent. Cian Healy, Andrew Porter, and James Ryan were among the big-hitters restored to the starting XV this week but it was 21-year-old Ryan Baird who stole the show with a bright performance full of industry, while Dan Leavy enjoyed another effective cameo from the bench.

Northampton will also take solace in the fact they refused to fold, and the visitors continued to ask questions of their hosts as both teams emptied their benches. Saints’ Tom Wood was perhaps lucky to stay on the field after a dangerous clear out on Josh van der Flier, but a pair of Byrne penalties either side of that incident kept Leinster in the driving seat.

It was far from routine, but Leinster's perfect start to the season remains intact.

Scorers for Leinster: Tries: Murphy 2, Healy 15, Kearney 40, Gibson-Park 42. Cons: Byrne (3). Pens: Byrne 28, 61, 71.

Scorers for Northampton: Tries: Dingwall 22, James 34, Isiekwe 44. Cons: Hutchinson (2).

Leinster: J O’Brien (C Kelleher 8); H Keenan, G Ringrose (C Frawley 13-24 HIA, 75), R Henshaw, D Kearney; H Byrne, J Gibson-Park (L McGrath, 56); C Healy (P Dooley, 56), R Kelleher (J Tracy, 56), A Porter (M Bent, 56); R Baird, J Ryan; J Murphy (R Molony, 66), J van der Flier, R Ruddock (captain) (D Leavy, 60).

Northampton Saints: T Collins; R Olowofela (P Francis, 58), F Dingwall, R Hutchinson, T Naiyaravoro (M Proctor, 58); G Furbank, T James (H Taylor, 64-70); A Waller (captain) (F van Wyk, 47), S Matavesi (M Haywood, 50), P Hill (O Franks, 58); A Moon, A Ratuniyarawa (T Harrison, 610); N Isiekwe (A Coles, 64), T Wood, S Adendorff.

Referee: Pierre Brousset (Fra)