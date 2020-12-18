Toulon's Champions Cup clash with Scarlets postponed amid Covid scare

It comes as Scarlets had a player test positive for Covid-19 in the aftermath of their round 1 win over Bath
Toulon's Champions Cup clash with Scarlets postponed amid Covid scare

Tournament organisers said a medical risk assessment committee convened today to consider any potential issues in relation to Scarlets’ testing and tracing

Fri, 18 Dec, 2020 - 17:16
Joel Slattery

Toulon's Champions Cup clash with Scarlets tonight has been postponed after the French club said the game could not be played in a sufficiently safe manner for their matchday squad and staff.

It comes as Scarlets had a player test positive for Covid-19 in the aftermath of their round 1 win over Bath.

The player is self-isolating and the two others deemed close contacts were not picked in the Premiership side's squad for the game.

Tournament organisers said a medical risk assessment committee convened today to consider any potential issues in relation to Scarlets’ testing and tracing and it was satisfied that the risk of further transmission had been contained before recommending that the match could go ahead safely.

To allay concerns of the Top 14 club, there was an offer to play the game later in the weekend, so any Toulon players uncomfortable playing the match could be replaced.

This offer was rejected and European Professional Club Rugby said the game was postponed.

It comes as Exeter Chiefs' Champions Cup visit to Toulouse and Glasgow Warriors' clash with Lyon were cancelled due to confirmed cases in the Scottish side who played the Chiefs last weekend.

Meanwhile, Glasgow’s December 27 Guinness PRO14 game with Edinburgh has been postponed.

More in this section

Montpellier v Leinster - Heineken Champions Cup Pool A Round 1 Leinster team news: Harry Byrne and Ryan Baird get first Champions Cup starts
Marcel Coetzee 16/11/2020 Ulster team news: Marcel Coetzee and Sam Carter ruled out as Billy Burns returns
Josh Wycherley 16/12/2020 Munster team news: James Cronin injury means first European start for Josh Wycherley
Racing 92 v Connacht - Heineken Champions Cup Pool B Round 1

Connacht team news: Bundee Aki and Conor Oliver to start against Bristol

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up