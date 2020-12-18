Toulon's Champions Cup clash with Scarlets postponed amid Covid scare

Toulon's Champions Cup clash with Scarlets tonight has been postponed after the French club said the game could not be played in a sufficiently safe manner for their matchday squad and staff.

It comes as Scarlets had a player test positive for Covid-19 in the aftermath of their round 1 win over Bath.

The player is self-isolating and the two others deemed close contacts were not picked in the Premiership side's squad for the game.

Tournament organisers said a medical risk assessment committee convened today to consider any potential issues in relation to Scarlets’ testing and tracing and it was satisfied that the risk of further transmission had been contained before recommending that the match could go ahead safely.

To allay concerns of the Top 14 club, there was an offer to play the game later in the weekend, so any Toulon players uncomfortable playing the match could be replaced.

This offer was rejected and European Professional Club Rugby said the game was postponed.

It comes as Exeter Chiefs' Champions Cup visit to Toulouse and Glasgow Warriors' clash with Lyon were cancelled due to confirmed cases in the Scottish side who played the Chiefs last weekend.

Meanwhile, Glasgow’s December 27 Guinness PRO14 game with Edinburgh has been postponed.