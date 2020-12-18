Ulster team news: Marcel Coetzee and Sam Carter ruled out as Billy Burns returns

Dubliner David O’Connor makes his first European start alongside his older brother Alan in the second row
Ulster's Marcel Coetzee. Picture: INPHO/Matteo Ciambelli

Fri, 18 Dec, 2020 - 12:22
Orla Bannon

Marcel Coetzee and Sam Carter have been ruled out of Ulster’s Heineken Champions Cup trip to Gloucester but Billy Burns and Jordi Murphy return for the Round Two fixture.

South African Coetzee, arguably Ulster’s most important player in recent seasons, and Aussie lock Carter, who captained the team in last week’s defeat by Toulouse, both picked up knocks against the French side and are unavailable.

Iain Henderson is already out of this chunk of games having suffered a knee injury on international duty liming Ulster’s options further, however Jordi Murphy is available again and returns to the back row while Dubliner David O’Connor makes his first European start alongside his older brother Alan in the second row.

Billy Burns starts against his former team with Ian Madigan reverting to the bench in the only change to the backline.

Ulster need a win, preferably with a bonus point, to regain some ground lost last weekend with the home defeat by Toulouse which ended a 25-game unbeaten home run at Kingspan Stadium.

Their form against English opposition is good, winning nine of the last 10, but they have three of four previous encounters against Gloucester.

The Cherry and Whites sent an inexperienced side to Lyon last weekend and shipped 55 points but have plumped for a strong team this week with star wing Louis Rees-Zammit among the returning players.

England hooker Jack Singleton, who has made his loan move from Saracens to Gloucester permanent, also starts.

Ulster:

M Lowry; M Faddes, J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; B Burns (capt), J Cooney; E O’Sullivan, R Herring, M Moore; A O’Connor, D O’Connor; S Reidy, J Murphy, N Timoney.

Replacements: J Andrew, K McCall, T O’Toole, M Rea, G Jones, A Mathewson, I Madigan, E McIlroy. 

Gloucester: K Moyle; C Sharples, C Harris, M Atkinson, L Rees-Zammit; V Rapava-Ruskin, J Singleton, C Knight; E Slater, M Alemannio; J Reid, L Ludlow, R Ackermann. 

Replacements: H Waler, A Seville, J Ford-Robinson, A Craig, S Nagle-Taylor, T Venner, G Barton, H Trinder.

Referee: Alexandre Ruiz (Fra)

