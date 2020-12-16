Munster Rugby's move into e-gaming on hold

Munster Rugby’s foray into E-sports has been put on hold amid a legal dispute surrounding the licensing of its brand to a League of Legends gaming team, the Irish Examiner has learned.

Munster Rugby had in April announced it was launching a new partnership with Irish-owned esports team Phelan Gaming which would be renamed as Munster Rugby Gaming for their League of Legends tournaments in a European league, the NLC.

It was seen as a strategic move into one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, already designated a demonstration sport at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Yet gaming media sites have this week been reporting that the alliance between Phelan Gaming, founded in 2016 by Ciaran Walsh, and Munster Rugby had ended after one season, the team would be reverting to its original name and had dropped down a division to the UK and Ireland League of Legends League.

It is understood that Munster Rugby had no involvement in the running of the team and reports suggest the initial deal struck was purely for the licensing of the rugby brand to a gaming team.

Asked for comment on the issue, Munster issued the following statement: “Given some outstanding legal issues related to this situation Munster Rugby will not be commenting."