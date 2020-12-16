Exeter Chiefs' Champions Cup clash with Toulouse falls victim to Covid

It is one of two games off this weekend
Exeter Chiefs and Glasgow Warriors teams shake hands after their Champions Cup game last weekend. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Wed, 16 Dec, 2020 - 15:13
Joel Slattery

Defending champions Exeter Chiefs' Champions Cup visit to Toulouse has been "cancelled", the body in charge of the competition have announced.

A number of the Chiefs players and staff have tested positive for the coronavirus and due to public health guidelines, the Stade Ernest Wallon clash on Sunday is off.

"EPCR has been informed that a number of Exeter Chiefs players and staff have tested positive for Covid-19, and that in accordance with public health guidelines, the club will not be able to send a matchday squad to fulfil its Heineken Champions Cup, Round 2 fixture against Toulouse at Stade Ernest Wallon on Sunday (20 December). The Pool B match is therefore cancelled," organisers said in a statement this afternoon.

The Gallagher Premiership side played Glasgow Warriors last week, meaning the Scottish side have players self-isolating and their clash with Lyon is also off.

"As Exeter Chiefs played against Glasgow Warriors in Round 1 of the tournament, Glasgow Warriors have advised EPCR that many of its senior players are now self-isolating in accordance with public health guidelines, and consequently, the club is not in a position to field a match-day squad of the appropriate standard for its Heineken Champions Cup, Round 2 fixture against Lyon at Scotstoun Stadium on Saturday (19 December)," the EPCR said.

The body's Match Result Resolution Committee will now determine the results of the cancelled matches.

