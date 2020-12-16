Quins scrum-half Care accuses Munster of diving like PSG

Harlequins scrum-half Danny Care has accused Munster players of diving, saying the visitors "thought we were playing PSG" during Sunday's Sunday’s Champions Cup meeting between the sides at Thomond.

After the game, Munster boss Johann van Graan had expressed his anger about two late hits on young replacement out-half Ben Healy in the tie Munster won 21-7.

"Certain things in the game are just unacceptable. He's now got injured because of that," van Graan fumed.

Healy is set to miss the province's European Champions Cup game against Clermont Auvergne on Saturday evening after knocks suffered in the game.

But speaking on BBC’s Rugby Union Weekly podcast, Care hit back at what he felt were Munster theatrics, as well as the display of Irish officials for the game.

"You go after every No 10, anything we did to their 10 was done to our players. We thought we were playing PSG a couple of times with all the rolling around and diving and complaining.

"It’s a physical sport, they got the better of it and we look forward to the rematch in January.

"I loved the game, it was niggly, feisty – England v Ireland. It made me feel like I was back in a Test match environment."

Harlequins were issued three yellow cards by French referee Pascal Gauzere, who also carded Munster prop Stephen Archer for a professional foul on Care.

"It was obviously a tough day at the office, there was obviously a bit of niggle between an Irish team and an English team," Care said.

"Our discipline let us down and it was a bit too much for us to do. There was a couple of 50-50 decisions went against us, a couple of Irish linesmen but we won’t say anything more than that.

"I’ve heard they’re all complaining about late hits, ask Mike Brown about late hits and why he didn’t come back on the pitch (after a Head Injury Assessment). He was KOed.

"Nothing came of that, we took a couple of yellow cards."