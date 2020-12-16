Quins scrum-half Care accuses Munster of diving like PSG

Danny Care hits back after Johann van Graan complained of rough treatment for out-half Ben Healy
Quins scrum-half Care accuses Munster of diving like PSG

Munster's Chris Farrell is tackled by Danny Care of Harlequins

Wed, 16 Dec, 2020 - 13:42

Harlequins scrum-half Danny Care has accused Munster players of diving, saying the visitors "thought we were playing PSG" during Sunday's Sunday’s Champions Cup meeting between the sides at Thomond.

After the game, Munster boss Johann van Graan had expressed his anger about two late hits on young replacement out-half Ben Healy in the tie Munster won 21-7.

"Certain things in the game are just unacceptable. He's now got injured because of that," van Graan fumed.

Healy is set to miss the province's European Champions Cup game against Clermont Auvergne on Saturday evening after knocks suffered in the game.

But speaking on BBC’s Rugby Union Weekly podcast, Care hit back at what he felt were Munster theatrics, as well as the display of Irish officials for the game.

"You go after every No 10, anything we did to their 10 was done to our players. We thought we were playing PSG a couple of times with all the rolling around and diving and complaining.

"It’s a physical sport, they got the better of it and we look forward to the rematch in January.

"I loved the game, it was niggly, feisty – England v Ireland. It made me feel like I was back in a Test match environment."

Harlequins were issued three yellow cards by French referee Pascal Gauzere, who also carded Munster prop Stephen Archer for a professional foul on Care.

"It was obviously a tough day at the office, there was obviously a bit of niggle between an Irish team and an English team," Care said.

"Our discipline let us down and it was a bit too much for us to do. There was a couple of 50-50 decisions went against us, a couple of Irish linesmen but we won’t say anything more than that.

"I’ve heard they’re all complaining about late hits, ask Mike Brown about late hits and why he didn’t come back on the pitch (after a Head Injury Assessment). He was KOed.

"Nothing came of that, we took a couple of yellow cards."

More in this section

Leinster Rugby Squad Training Josh van der Flier 'frustrated' by lack of game time with Ireland
Danny Cipriani File photo Danny Cipriani leaves Gloucester as Premiership side prepare for Ulster clash
Leinster Rugby Squad Training Johnny Sexton and Garry Ringrose in contention for visit of Saints
Ben Healy after receiving a late tackle from Joe Marler 13/12/2020

Ben Healy set to miss Munster's Champions Cup clash with Clermont

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up