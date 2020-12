Ireland have been drawn with champions South Africa and Scotland in Pool B for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

They will be joined by an Asia/Pacific qualifier and another European qualifier.

- More to follow...

Rugby World Cup draw

Pool A

New Zealand, France, Italy, Americas 1, Africa 1

Pool B

South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Asia / Pacific 1, Europe 2

Pool C

Wales, Australia, Fiji, Europe 1, Final Qualifier Winner

Pool D

England, Japan, Argentina, Oceania 1, Americas 2