Late Santiago Cordero try sees Bordeaux-Begles stun Northampton Saints

Champions Cup: Northampton 12 Bordeaux-Begles 16

Bordeaux-Begles wing Santiago Cordero scored a late try to earn a win over Northampton and get Saints’ Heineken Champions Cup campaign off to a poor start.

Northampton have now lost 11 consecutive matches and 16 of their last 18 but for the second week running, it was a game the hosts should have won.

Last week at Bristol they lost 18-17 to the last kick of the match and against the French side they dominated in terms of territory and possession but fell to defeat thanks to a try from Cordero, the former Exeter Chiefs favourite.

Three Ben Botica penalties and three from Dan Biggar had the sides level at 9-9 at the interval.

Bordeaux-Begles' Santiago Cordero crosses over to win the game for the French side.

Three minutes after the restart, Saints were back in front courtesy of a fourth penalty from Biggar.

But late on a mistake from George Furbank - he kicked the ball dead under no pressure - presented Bordeaux with a platform and the home side compounded the error giving away a penalty, Matthieu Jalibert’s kick rebounded back off a post but Cordero was first to react to collect and score, with Jalibert’s conversion adding further insult.

Northampton: Pens: Biggar 4.

Northampton: Furbank, Tuala, Proctor, Hutchinson, Naiyaravoro, Biggar, Mitchell, Auterac, Matavesi, Franks, Ribbans, Isiekwe, Lawes, Wood, Adendorff. Replacements: Olowofela for Naiyaravoro (67), Taylor for Mitchell (67), Tonks for Auterac (49), Fish for Matavesi (49), Hill for Franks (49), Ratuniyarawa for Isiekwe (70).

Bordeaux-Begles: Tries: Cordero. Cons: Jalibert. Pens: Botica 3.

Bordeaux-Begles: Buros, Cordero, Moefana, Lamerat, Lam, Botica, Lucu, Paiva, Lamothe, Cobilas, Petti, Cazeaux, Woki, Diaby, Higginbotham. Replacements: Uberti for Lamerat (59), Jalibert for Botica (54), Gimbert for Lucu (74), Maynadier for Lamothe (54), Tameifuna for Cobilas (48), Tauleigne for Higginbotham (59).

Ref: Ben Whitehouse (Wales).