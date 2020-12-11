Connacht's European planning disrupted by positive Covid test 

Connacht coach Andy Friend has revealed the province's plans for Sunday's Champions Cup clash against Racing have been disrupted due to a Covid-19 case.

Friend didn't disclose the exact details but said they had recorded "a positive case within our bubble, but we appreciate this is the world we are living in right now. I’ve said from the start that the team that adapts the most will be the team to succeed, and we have adapted accordingly.”

Connacht officials confirmed that one player and three others deemed as close contacts have been ruled out of the game. Those close contacts and all other players and management underwent a second round of PCR testing yesterday and produced no further positive results.

Regarding the game itself, in Paris on Sunday afternoon (BT Sport, 3.15pm), Friend didn't downplay the task facing his side. “There’s arguably no bigger challenge in European rugby than what we’ve got this weekend, but it’s one we’re absolutely relishing. They’re full of talent across the field in an impressive stadium, but in the end of the day we must back ourselves from the get-go and fully believe we can get a result. If we do that and bring the level of energy and physicality that I know we’re capable of, then the result will take care of itself. Welcoming back a number of our international players is a big boost for us. Sunday is the start of seven very significant games so it’s great to have them re-joining a squad which is already pretty healthy. I know they’ll all to be eager to hit the ground running.

Connacht have welcomed back a number of Irish internationals for Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup opener though Bundee Aki is named on the bench for the game.

Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham and Kieran Marmion are all in the starting line-up, as well as Ultan Dillane who was released from the Ireland squad last week. Heffernan and Bealham are joined by Denis Buckley in the front row, while Dillane is partnered by Eoghan Masterson to complete the tight five. Jarrad Butler captains the side from openside flanker in a back row that also includes Sean Masterson and Paul Boyle.

Jack Carty starts at out-half, while Tom Daly and Sammy Arnold continue to pair-up at centre. In the back three Matt Healy comes on to the wing while Alex Wootton and John Porch are both retained after impressive starts to the season.

CONNACHT: John Porch; Alex Wootton, Sammy Arnold, Tom Daly, Matt Healy, Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion; Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham, Eoghan Masterson, Ultan Dillane, Sean Masterson, Jarrad Butler, Paul Boyle.

Replacements: Shane Delahunt, Jordan Duggan, Jack Aungier, Cian Prendergast, Conor Oliver, Caolin Blade, Bundee Aki, Tiernan O’Halloran.