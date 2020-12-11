Sammy Arnold has no regrets about move away from Munster

Sammy Arnold said he turned his back on Munster and moved up the road to the Sportsground because professional playing careers are short.

The 24-year old said he is determined to make his mark with Connacht and has settled in well despite all the Covid-19 disruptions and is looking forward to making his Heineken Champions Cup debut for Andy Friend’s side on Sunday in Paris against Racing 92.

Connacht will become the third side he has played for in the competition, having made his debut for Ulster against Oyonnax in January 2016, while ten of his 44 games for Munster were in the Heineken Champions Cup.

His move to Munster in the summer of 2016 was hampered by a string of injuries which, along with the competition in the centre there, restricted game-time and when Connacht came calling, he needed little convincing to head to Galway where he linked up with his former Irish U-20 coach Nigel Carolan.

“I think it's a short career. There are a lot of guys in Ireland with a lot of potential, and they kinda sit around until they are 26, 27 or 28 and before you know it your career has passed you by and there is a new young fella on the block.

“You only get a few years when you are at your best. I have always said that I don't want to be 50/60 years old sitting in the pub drinking a pint and thinking 'I wish I had taken a bit of a risk there or I wish I'd backed myself a bit more.'

“I know that when I get the turn of games and playing my best, I am good enough to be playing European rugby. It's probably just about backing myself and see what happens. I am really enjoying it. It's been really good.”

He has made seven appearances for Connacht, scoring a couple of tries, since joining and he’s looking forward to playing in La Défense Arena in Paris on Sunday and meeting up with old teammates Simon Zebo and Donnacha Ryan.

“Yeah, two good fellas and obviously quality players. It's good to see them going well over there and enjoying their rugby.

“Going over there, you know there is going to be tries and if we want to win, then we are going to have to score tries. It's just the way it is on that surface, it's so fast. I think it's going to be two teams going at it for 80 minutes.

“It's a massive step up, we know that. Racing one of the top teams in Europe, we have to be accurate in everything we do,” added Arnold, who was born in Surrey but is Irish qualified through his mum Jackie, who is from Wexford.

He made his Irish debut against the USA just over a year ago but hasn’t been called back in since Andy Farrell took over, but just wants a clear run of games after his disrupted few seasons with Munster.

“It was a bit of a rollercoaster I suppose. My first season there, I was pretty much injured the whole year. My second year, few injuries and got thrust into a European quarter-final, semi-final.

“But then I felt as if it just stalled a bit after that. I found that very frustrating and I felt that I almost had to take back control of my career.

“I knew I was good enough to play at that European level and hopefully back into the international setup all going well, but I won't be getting ahead of myself.”