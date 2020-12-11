Devin Toner 'at peace' with his place in Ireland pecking order

The body feels good and the hunger is still there, but Devin Toner doesn’t mind admitting that missing out on the autumn internationals was “a blessing in disguise” for the team he holds closest to his heart.

“I was at home for the whole of camp, and we’ve a little 12-week-old,” Toner explains.

“I would have found it fairly hard to leave my wife and two children to go into camp for eight weeks. It was probably a blessing in disguise that I wasn’t involved.”

He didn’t feel that way 12 months ago when it looked as though his Ireland career was over after being the headline omission from Joe Schmidt’s World Cup squad.

Andy Farrell offered a welcome lifeline, using the veteran lock in Ireland’s three opening Six Nations fixtures this year before coronavirus came along and shut sport down, calling time on Toner’s second act a little earlier than he perhaps expected.

“Andy rang me before the squad was announced (for the autumn internationals) and said, ‘You’re not in the squad this time but you’re still on the periphery, you’ve got to keep working hard’ but obviously I was a bit at peace (with) not being involved and not getting called on,” Toner says.

“If I don’t get picked again, I’ve got 70 caps for Ireland. I’ve won a fair bit and I’ve played well when I did. So I would probably be happy enough, know what I mean?

But on the flip side, if I get picked again and I get called upon to play, I’ll absolutely put my heart and soul into it.

Despite combating some extra sleepless nights Toner has been in fine form for Leinster, who open their Heineken Champions Cup campaign away to Montpellier on Saturday, and there’s plenty of Ireland supporters who would welcome him back with open arms, particularly given the lineout troubles that have plagued Farrell’s squad.

For his part, Toner thinks the idea he alone could steady the ship is a little simplistic.

“It’s not a thing of I’m sitting there thinking ‘Oh, I can fix that.’ It’s not one person, the set-piece involves eight people, sometimes even nine with the scrum-half.”

Furthermore, he can understand why Farrell might overlook him if he did feel the need to change things up.

“People could get injured but you never know what might happen. But, again, that could be an opportunity to give a young guy a cap. There are a lot of good young second rows, I know Fineen Wycherley was involved in camp and wasn’t called upon, Ross Molony has been going brilliantly for us, the fact that he hasn’t been involved in many camps is bewildering.

“Anything can happen. If someone gets injured, would you pick the 34-year-old who has 70 caps or give the young guy a chance?”

Unfortunately for Toner, even his club career could be up in the air. The lock is out of contract in the end of the season and will turn 35 this summer.

With all contract talks currently on hold, it’s an uncertain time for players, and Toner says the right offer from overseas could tempt him away from Leinster after a remarkable 14 years with the province.

“Before this year, it was about seeing how the body holds up and at the minute I’m feeling really good and I think I can play on. I think I can offer something. Obviously the contract situation is a bit different now.

“I’ve got to wait for this month and next month and see what’s happening, but yeah, I’d never rule out going away. It might be a bit of an adventure before the career ends. But I’ll see what happens here first.”