Andrew Brace stood down from Champions Cup appointment following online abuse

The IRFU's top referee will sit out this weekend's Champions Cup opening round after receiving a torrent of abuse on social media after his officiating in last Sunday's Autumn Nations Cup final between England and France.

Andrew Brace was due to take charge as defending champions Exeter Chiefs travel to France to take on Toulouse.

However, following the abusive messages directed at Brace, European officials opted to pull him out of the game.

The abusive messages were directed at Welsh-born Brace after he posted an obituary to his father on social media.

A European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) official said their priority was the welfare of the Limerick-based whistler.

An EPCR statement read: "The Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup Match Officials selection committee, chaired by Joel Jutge, EPCR’s Head of Match Officials, decided that due to the personal nature of some of the criticism levelled at Andrew Brace following last weekend’s Autumn Nations Cup match between England and France, it was prudent on this occasion to make the appointment changes."

Brace, 32, will return to action next Friday week for the meeting of Wasps and Montpellier.