Mike Haley: 'We're targeting this as a massive game'

Chris Ashton’s suspicions that his Harlequins team can expect “both barrels” from Munster in Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup opener at Thomond Park were never going to be that far off the mark.

Mike Haley has confirmed the former England wing’s not too speculative hunch with the assertion that the new, condensed one-off format for European club rugby’s premier competition this season will require the men in red to hit the ground running on home soil in this first of just four pool games.

"We're targeting this as a massive game,” Munster full-back Haley said. “It's the first game in Europe and we need to get off on a strong foot.

"The first couple of days here (this week) has just been blending everyone back into the swing of things, how we're doing things since the internationals have left and they're feeding into it now and adding their presence which is great.

"We're putting pressure on ourselves to perform this weekend and kickstart this campaign."

Munster’s heavyweight stars are back in rotation following an extended eight-week autumn Test window with Ireland and there will be plenty of catching up for them to do.

Head coach Johann van Graan has insisted their reintegration has been well planned and lessons have been learned from last season when new coaches Stephen Larkham and Graham Rowntree were just in the door and the international contingent had only landed in from the World Cup.

Munster have made light of their absence at the start of the 2020-21 PRO14 campaign, opening a 12-point lead at the top of Conference B and for Haley, 26, there is a sense that those minding the fort have more than answered the challenge.

"I don't think it's much of a surprise. You see it training here every day, the young lads fill in here and there in games where they get their opportunity. So it was, 'right, them lads (the internationals) are gone. We need everyone here to step up'. It was a massive challenge we all embraced. It was a credit to Munster how they drip-feed their academy lads into it, so that it came to the stage where we needed them to step up they were fantastic

"You look at the likes of Gavin Coombes, Craig Casey - they've been unbelievable for us the last few weeks. Ben Healy as well. It's a credit to them, they've been working hard behind the scenes where nobody sees it and they get their chance and take it."

Nor is just the young guns. The full-back has been enjoying playing alongside Springbok centre Damian de Allende, who has settled quickly into the Munster backline since his summer move from Japanese club Panasonic Wild Knights.

Haley said: “He's a joker, a very easy, relaxed guy. Then he shows on the pitch he's world-class in what he brings.

"It's a credit to Munster, the squad they've developed and brought together now. There's no real position where you'd say 'he's a dead cert to play'. Everybody is on each others' heels and hounding each other.

"That then shows in games. You have to play your best. If you don't, someone else will."