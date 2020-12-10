Sophie Spence to join Wales coaching staff for 2021 Rugby World Cup

There will be at least one Irishwoman at next year’s Rugby World Cup and former international Sophie Spence is delighted with the huge opportunity she has been given with Wales as part of World Rugby’s RWC 2021 Coaching Internship Programme.

Spence, 33, has joined the Wales women’s coaching team for next year’s tournament, when they will be in a pool alongside the defending champions and hosts New Zealand as well as Australia and a Final Qualification Tournament winner that may turn out to be Ireland.

Capped 40 times by her country and twice a player at World Cups in 2014 and 2017, the two-time Six Nations winner has joined a programme aimed at creating quality deployment opportunities for aspiring female athletes with World Rugby aiming to have women comprise at least 40 per cent of all coaches at RWC 2025.

“This is a great initiative by World Rugby, not only for rugby but for women in sport and I’m really looking forward to getting stuck in as we work towards the Rugby World Cup next year,” Spence said. “Wales Women have a really inspiring new coaching set-up and I’m pleased to be starting alongside them at the beginning of their journey.

“I’ve met the management team and I can see what path Warren (Abrahams) has planned. I’ve been watching some Allianz 15s clips which is a brilliant standard of rugby but it will be good to meet the players and get started. I’m keen to be as involved as possible. I’m looking forward to learning from Warren, and Rachel (Taylor), who I’ve played with for the Barbarians. I’ll observe and I’ll also deliver whenever I’m needed as part of the team.”

Spence has been forwards coach at Welsh Division 1 West men’s side Penclawdd since 2019.

“After coaching at University level in Dublin and with Leinster Rugby, I was always keen to keep progressing as a coach.

“I contacted the Welsh Rugby Union when I moved over to Wales to see what opportunities were out there. I knew what path I wanted to take and looked for a senior men’s team as a new challenge. I’ve really enjoyed coaching at Penclawdd. We are on an upward spiral and having moved up from Division 2, we were sitting around sixth place when the season was suspended.

“Then the WRU’s Player to Coach programme came up which is aimed at elite level players in Wales. We are on our fourth session and it’s been really positive sharing experiences and learnings from coaching and, as far as the professional players are concerned, playing at the highest possible level.

“And now the World Rugby internship is a huge opportunity for me and the rest of the interns. I’m sure we will learn so much from each other and the experience.”