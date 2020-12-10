Alan O’Connor: Hard work is paying off for Ulster

In Iain Henderson’s absence, it is Alan O’Connor who has done much of the heavy lifting this season in Ulster’s engine room.

One of those no frills, no fuss and entirely essential forwards in any successful operation, the 28-year-old Dubliner has been the main man in the second row forging a good alliance in recent weeks with Australian Sam Carter.

With Henderson suffering a knee injury in Ireland’s final Autumn Nations Cup game against Scotland last weekend, the duo will hope to continue their in-form partnership with some massive games coming up.

Ulster go into tomorrow’s Champions Cup opener against Toulouse in Belfast in better shape than when the sides met in last season’s quarter-final in France just three months ago.

And O’Connor says Ulster have to let Toulouse know from the first minute that it will be no repeat of that one-sided game, which the French giants won 36-8.

“As a rugby player you have got to love that physical confrontation that you are supposed to be good at and enjoy those opportunities to get one-up on someone and not be a victim,” says O’Connor, who moved to Ulster in 2012.

“We are looking forward to the first physical confrontation making sure they know it is not going to be easy like it was over there.

“I think we are in a different head space now as a squad, which is good.” Ulster have won eight from eight in the PRO14, picking up six bonus points, with O’Connor playing in seven of those games.

Head coach Dan McFarland admitted earlier this week he is nervous that the uncompetitive PRO14 will be scant preparation for what they are about to face in the next seven weeks with Toulouse and Gloucester home and away coming either side of three festive inter-pros.

At the same time, players can take confidence from the succession of wins.

“The stuff that we have worked on over the last eight weeks is really starting to pay off for us,” said O’Connor.

“When things are going well, you remember those bad times, you remember the tough times and right those wrongs.

“It is important that we remember where we came from and make sure that we don’t go back there.”