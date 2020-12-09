Not easy to digest but new-look Champions Cup refreshes tired format

As elevator pitches go, the new Champions Cup format isn't all that hard.

What is it only two pools of 12 teams playing over four weekends this month and next? Clubs from the same leagues will be kept apart until a quarter-final stage which is now being run over two legs.

It's a spiel that could be over before the doors closed but it's one thing to understand these new parameters, introduced for the season in response to the Covid crisis, and another to absorb just how it will actually work.

The most confounding part of it is a disjointed fixture list where most teams will never meet: an unusual state of affairs that is counter-intuitive to the basic concept of sports 'leagues' where everyone is supposed to play everyone else.

So, while Munster and Harlequins will meet in round one in Thomond Park this Sunday, the Irish province's other home and away opponent will be Clermont Auvergne while the London side has been paired off against Racing 92.

All four of them will be vying for a top-four slot with eight other Pool 2 sides that will go about their business in orbits that never cross theirs. With 24 teams at play, compared to the 20 last year, some contenders will inevitably be luckier with their pairings than others.

Try explaining all that in a lift.

Franck Azema has described this as “unsettling” but the Clermont Auvergne director of rugby is, on balance, more than happy with the new state of affairs for the simple fact that it avoids the need for yet more meetings with some familiar faces.

“Yes, it’s always better not to play against the other Top 14 clubs because we play against each other enough as it is each season. It becomes excessive otherwise. It doesn’t have the same oomph or the same charm for the players. So, that’s a good thing.”

This is something the provinces have never had to consider for 25 years. Meetings of Irish sides have been limited to the knockout stages which, because of the rarity with which it happens, means these derbies have always been embraced.

Less can often be more and the hope is that the slimmed-down nature of the fixture list in the pool stage strips away some of the fat from a competition that, even in its Heineken Cup heyday, was carrying too many clubs ticking boxes and games of little or no import.

With four sides from each pool of 12 advancing to the quarter-finals, and the next quartet taking a bridge across to the Challenge Cup, the theory is that there will be more to play for and Toulouse head coach Ugo Mola is already a fan.

“I was one of those fighting for the change to the format, to avoid those dead rubbers when a team had already been eliminated or, in any event, it felt that way. So, over the six matches, we could have teams that gave up a little too soon.”

Mola is just as happy to see the disappearance for now of the back-to-back December rounds against the same opposition — itself a case of familiarity breeding contempt — but another variable to this year's competition is the staggered starting points for the three leagues.

The Top 14 clubs have anywhere between eight and 11 domestic games played already, the PRO14's cohort have somewhere between six and eight fixtures under their belts, while the English Premiership sides have managed just three rounds.

Exeter, the reigning European champions, had just two-and-a-half weeks off duty before reporting back in for a pre-season that stretched to no more than eight days. Added to all this is the disruption caused across the board by the recent flurry of test rugby.

“That’s a new challenge," Baxter said, "and one, again, that’s going to be interesting across Europe: how different countries deal with that. That’s probably the biggest difference this season, it’s just how close it is to international games.”

How this drills down into the games themselves, and into the minds of players and coaches, is another thing but shaving the pool stages from six to four games is not exactly like swapping the 5,000m to the 3,000m — try, and maybe even losing, bonus points will likely still prove vital.

Connacht were one of four sides to have lost two of their first four games last season but who, on the basis of this year's format, would have been on the cusp of sneaking into the last eight. Of that quartet, Saracens would have edged it through thanks to two bonus points.

Bordeaux's Christophe Urios is another of the French coaching contingent to declare allegiance to the new ways for the simple reason that it resembles a sprint in the midst of a marathon season but what exactly might it take to make the last eight?

Ulster's Dan McFarland and Bristol's Pat Lam have both suggested that it will need four wins from four to qualify. Steve Diamond, speaking before his surprise decision to quit his post at Sale this week, estimated that three victories would do the job.

“It’s like you're going into finals rugby straight away,” said Lam.

Start slow and there will be less track with which to play catch-up.