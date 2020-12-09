Luke McGrath impressed by Harry Byrne’s progress

At just 27 years of age, Luke McGrath can still feel like something of an old head around the Leinster squad.

Having missed out on Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad for the Autumn Test window, the scrum-half has spent the last few weeks getting better acquainted with the province’s latest generation of young stars.

That’s included five successive starts alongside out-half Harry Byrne in Leinster’s last five games, a winning streak in which the province has put a total of 211 points on Zebre, Glasgow, Ospreys, Edinburgh, and Cardiff, conceding just 49 in the process.

The link-up between McGrath and Byrne has been key to those PRO14 routs, and McGrath says he’s long been aware of his new half-back partner’s talents, having both come through St Michael’s College.

“I actually don’t think he was in the senior school when I was there,” McGrath explains.

“But I first probably saw him for the Irish Under-20s. I always knew Ross (Byrne) from school, so I knew Ross had a younger brother, but probably for the 20s when I first saw his ability.

“He just plays so flat, he has such an attacking mindset which is great to play with, he’s constantly talking, giving you good communication throughout the game.

“Even from re-starts he just wants to attack straight away, doesn’t like kicking away the ball too much, which is really enjoyable, and he’s just going to get better and better.”

While Byrne was called in to train with the Ireland squad recently, McGrath has found his own international career head in the opposite direction. For now his focus is solely on Leinster, with the province set to kick-off their Heineken Champions Cup campaign away to Montpellier.

“We’ve been to Montpellier a couple of times in recent years, so we know what it takes. I think we got a losing bonus point the first year (2016) with Isa (Nacewa) scoring a try with the last play, and we managed to get a win in 2018. So we know it’s a very difficult place to go.

“They’ve a little bit of a different squad this year, they’ve a few different guys like (Cobus) Reinach, we were used to playing against him last year for Northampton and he’s a world-class player, so that’s a huge challenge.”