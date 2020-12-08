European competition still has a special place in Ronan O'Gara's heart

La Rochelle coach Ronan O'Gara had some magical days in European competition in his playing days with Munster.

O'Gara's French charges are away to Edinburgh on Saturday night and despite a blistering start to the Top 14 which sees La Rochelle top of the board approaching the half-way point of the season, this week, the intensity will turn up a notch.

"When you know it’s a Champions Cup week, that for me has always been a special week and will always remain a special week," O'Gara said.

After the trip to Scotland, Bath visit France but O'Gara isn't looking past this weekend as the competition's new format leaves no margin for error.

"It’s about the first game. It’s away from home. We know how the Welsh, the Scottish and the Irish teams treat this competition.

So, it’s a game that’s very, very important, because with the new format, as I keep referring to, every game nearly becomes a knockout and that’s the way we have to look at it.

French sides are traditionally poor travellers in European competition and often fail to match PRO14 or Premiership teams for sheer desire. With the Munster and Ireland legend at the helm, this is not a critique anybody with level at La Rochelle at the end of the weekend.

"Well, I suppose we have to get our mindset around it [being] like playing the Scottish national team," he said of Saturday's opponents. "That’s the task, but that’s to be relished, I suppose. We know that any team, as I said, in Ireland and Scotland and Wales, and obviously the quality English teams, there’s a significant shift in performance when it comes to the Champions Cup.

"There’s a high level of excitement about this competition because the history for La Rochelle in the Champions Cup is only in its infancy. It’s very important that we continue to make progress."

O'Gara is a two-time winner of Europe's top competition as he played with a Munster side who were perennial challengers for the title.

Looking back on his playing days, he reflected on playing with a team who reached 10 semi-finals in the competition.

"It makes me incredibly proud, because I loved playing with the fellas I played with. I was a one-club man.

It means a lot as a player, being a one-club man, and we gave it so many good attempts.

"So, what a feeling that is, going knocking on the door to winning the European Cup most years.

"It gave the supporters and all of us that played in that red jersey such great days."

Speaking of supporters, O'Gara is hopeful that Bath's December 19 trip to France will see spectators at the game, depending on French government regulations as the continent continues to battle Covid-19.