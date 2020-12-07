Ulster have no timeline for Iain Henderson's return

Iain Henderson could be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines with the knee injury he sustained in Ireland’s Autumn Nations Cup win over Scotland on Saturday.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland admitted there will be “no quick turnaround” for the 28-year-old, who was replaced during the first half of Saturday’s game in Dublin and will miss Friday night’s Champions Cup opener at home against Toulouse.

Without going into specifics, McFarland acknowledged the loss of Henderson is significant and could not have come at a worse time facing into a crucial period of four European Champions Cup games and three inter-pros in the next seven weeks.

Henderson had an initial scan on Sunday and will see a knee specialist this week.

When asked about the extent of the injury, McFarland replied: “we will hang on to that information until we have a more specific time frame on it, but it is not going to be a quick turnaround, I can tell you that”.

“It is a big loss for us. Iain is a talismanic figure for us, he is our club captain and he is a big-game player for us. Having said that, Alan (O’Connor) and Sam (Carter) have been doing a tremendous job in the engine room and they will continue with that.”

Billy Burns is also ruled out with a groin injury picked up on international duty with Ireland.

“You lose your captain and then you lose your 10 as well!” said McFarland. “It’s a difficult one but again we have played a lot without them lately, and played pretty well although not at the same level that we are about to face. The guys who have been playing when Billy has been with Ireland have done a great job and we will be happy to trust in them.”

Ulster have confirmed 500 fans will be in attendance at Kingspan Stadium for the Toulouse clash, in keeping with the lifting of Covid 19 restrictions in Northern Ireland on Friday.

“It is great to have some fans back in,” added McFarland, whose team lost 36-8 to the same opposition in a delayed Champions Cup quarter-final in France in September.

“We obviously would love a full stadium on Friday night. It is a European game on a Friday night against French opposition so that would have been special, but we will take what we can get. Those 500 who can get in will relish the opportunity to be there.”