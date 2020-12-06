Harlequins prepare for Thomond Park visit with bonus point win

Harlequins overcame Andre Esterhuizen’s dismissal in the 45th minute
Harlequins' Luke Northmore (right) tackled by Gloucester Rugby's Tom Seabrook during the Gallagher Premiership match. Picture: David Davies

Sun, 06 Dec, 2020 - 19:33

Gallagher Premiership: Gloucester 24 Harlequins 34

Harlequins prepared for their visit to Thomond Park in the European Champions Cup with a bonus-point win over Gloucester.

Harlequins overcame Andre Esterhuizen’s dismissal in the 45th minute to record a superb 34-24 victory over Gloucester in a pulsating game at Kingsholm.

The South African was shown red for an elbow to the face but it did not stop Quins’ momentum as they ran out convincing winners over an injury-ravaged Gloucester.

Socially distanced fans in the stands watch the game at Kingsholm. Picture: David Davies

Alex Dombrandt scored two tries for Harlequins, James Chisholm and Nathan Earle the others, with Marcus Smith converting all four and adding a penalty and a drop goal.

James Hanson scored two tries for Gloucester and Ed Slater also crossed, with Billy Twelvetrees kicking a penalty and a conversion. Jacob Morris added two conversions.

