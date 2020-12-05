Ireland player ratings: Peter O'Mahony shows real grit and menace

Have Andy Farrell’s Ireland turned the corner with this substantial win over Scotland?

It may not feel like it but this 31-16 win will go a long way to soothing some of the jitters that have sprung up over the last 12 months.

There are some questions that remain outstanding, such as the quality of Ireland’s scrum and lineout as well as the level of comfort that the squad have with Mike Catt’s attacking system, especially against better opposition.

A lot more will be needed in the 2021 Six Nations but this win has bought Andy Farrell the most valuable commodity there is - time.

Cian Healy: This was a relatively quiet performance by Healy, even if we include his nicely taken close-range try. Some defensive slips blotted his copybook somewhat. 6/10

Rob Herring: Played pretty well for the most part, right up until he blew a tackle at the fringe of a ruck that lead directly to a Scottish try. The starting hooker position is still very much up in the air heading into 2021. 5/10

Andrew Porter: Another strong performance in the tight for Porter, who has fast turned into Ireland’s most valuable forward in the last 12 months. 7/10

Ireland's Andrew Porter is tackled by Fraser Brown of Scotland. Picture: INPHO/Gary Carr

Iain Henderson: It’s hard to get a read on Henderson’s performance given he left relatively early through injury N/A

James Ryan: This was better than we’ve seen from Ryan in the last few weeks he is still playing somewhat within himself compared to what we’ve seen from him over the last few years. 6/10

CJ Stander: Played quite well here, without ever reaching his metronomic sledgehammer heights. 7/10

Peter O’Mahony: People keep trying to write off Peter O’Mahony but he refuses to be written off. This was a performance of real grit and menace that showed he’s far from a spent force at this level. 9/10

Caelan Doris: This was Doris’ best performance in an Irish shirt to date. The sky’s the limit for this guy, I feel, and while he took a while to get going he played a crucial part in getting Ireland over the gain line at key points in the middle spell of this game. Encouraging. 8/10

Conor Murray: Farrell backed Murray to make a difference for him in this game and I think both men will be happy enough with how he went. I thought Murray influenced the referee well, varied his work at the base of the ruck and kicked really well when called upon. 7/10

Johnny Sexton: Sexton limped off with what seemed like a thigh injury midway through the second half but he ran his game well during his time on the field. The only thing that can stop Sexton from doing everything he says he will is his body. If it can stand up to the punishment, he could well be at the 2023 World Cup. 7/10

Keith Earls: The man himself strikes again - two tries were the highlight but his work at the breakdown in the wide areas and on the kick chase were important parts of a classic Keith Earls performance. 8/10

Ireland's Keith Earls scores a try. Picture: INPHO/Gary Carr

Bundee Aki: A relatively quiet day out for Aki but I thought he did very little wrong and filled his role quite well. 7/10

Robbie Henshaw: The question of whether or not Henshaw would be better served in the wider spaces of outside centre as opposed to the heavy traffic that can sometimes follow when he plays at inside centre has to be asked at this stage. This game was a good illustration of what he could do in the position. Very good stuff. 8/10

Hugo Keenan: Another very solid performance from a guy who looks increasingly comfortable at this level. 7/10

Jacob Stockdale: If last week showcased Stockdale’s passing range and a glimpse of his attacking potential, this week was a reminder of some of the basic questions like his ability under the high ball under pressure outside of some decent carries in transition. 6/10

Replacements: The bench had a pretty decent impact overall. Roux played quite well, O’Sullivan stood up to his scrummaging examination and Josh Van Der Flier was his usual busy self during his two spells on the field.

Follow Tom Savage on Twitter @threeredkings