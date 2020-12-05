Ireland finally find some form to end year on a high

Autumn Nations Cup: Ireland 31 Scotland 16

It took some time but Ireland regained a little of their swagger on Saturday as they closed out 2020 with a morale-boosting victory over their in-form Six Nations rivals to claim third place in the Autumn Nations Cup.

Two tries from Keith Earls either side of Cian Healy’s score form close range helped Ireland recover from a 9-3 deficit to settle Irish nerves in an important victory last time out before the 2021 Guinness Six Nations, starting in nine weeks.

Ireland had come into this fixture looking to lift spirits after a poor second-half performance in a laboured 23-10 win over Georgia and their 18-07 defeat to England at Twickenham the previous weekend. Andy Farrell had named his strongest available team to face Six Nations rivals who had run Ireland close in their Six Nations encounter on the same ground last February in the head coach’s first game after succeeding Joe Schmidt.

Yet though Ireland started with physical intent and earned an early shot at goal on seven minutes with a penalty won at a ruck, captain Johnny Sexton failed to add the points with his first competitive kick at goal since the hamstring strain ruled him out of the last two games, Scotland made the most of their let-off and began to look the more powerful of the sides and though debutant fly-half Jaco van der Walt missed his first kick at goal on 10 minutes, the Edinburgh playmaker made amends three minutes later and added a second penalty on 19 minutes.

Sexton broke his duck on 23 minutes after CJ Stander pounced on a loose Ali Price pass in midfield and was cleaned out with a no-arms tackle by Fraser Brown, only for the Scots to make further inroads into Irish territory, earning a penalty close in for van der Walt to open a 9-3 lead three minutes later.

Ireland were slowly warming to their task and their first serious attack bought them a penalty, Peter O’Mahony breaking two tackles to enter the Scottish 22, with a serious cleanout giving Conor Murray and Sexton to work the ball along the line to Bundee Aki.

The centre’s attempt to get the pass away was stymied by opposite number Duncan Taylor as he shot out of the line but he was penalised for a deliberate knock-on and yellow-carded.

Ireland's CJ Stander (centre right) gathers possession from Scotland's Jonny Gray (centre left) during the Autumn Nations Cup match. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

Sexton kicked the points and he was the architect of the opening try, using a penalty advantage on five metres to hoist a kick into the left corner.

Robbie Henshaw was first into the air and batted the ball back for Keith Earls to pounce on and send Ireland into an 11-9 lead three minutes before half-time. Sexton’s conversion from wide left drifted across the face of the posts so Ireland went in at the break with a two-point lead.

The minutes after the interval saw Ireland put this game beyond the Scots, Healy barging over four minutes after the restart and then Earls scoring more conventionally as he took a sharp pass from O’Mahony to score in the left corner, Sexton converting both to open up a 25-9 lead.

Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe grabbed an opportunistic try on 54 minutes, sniping off the side of a ruck and catching the Irish defence napping but Ireland did not let victory slip, replacement fly-half Ross Byrne, on for a limping Sexton, who appeared to be troubled by a thigh injury, kicking two late penalties.

There was time for a Test debut off the bench for Ulster loosehead prop Eric O’Sullivan, the 11th debutant of Farrell’s first year at the helm and O’Mahony almost claimed a fourth try for Ireland but for a foot straying into touch in contact. Nevertheless, it was a much-needed victory with a trip to Cardiff coming up on February 7.

IRELAND: J Stockdale; H Keenan, B Aki, R Henshaw (C Farrell, 78), K Earls; J Sexton - captain (R Byrne, 64), C Murray (J Gibson-Park, 78); C Healy (E O’Sullivan, 65), R Herring (R Kelleher, 64), A Porter (John Ryan, 74); I Henderson (Q Roux, 38), James Ryan (C Doris 74); CJ Stander, P O’Mahony (J van der Flier, 52-62 - HIA), C Doris (J van der Flier, 65).

SCOTLAND: S Hogg – captain; D Graham (S Maitland, 55), C Harris, D Taylor (H Jones, 45-50, 64), D van der Merwe; J van der Walt, A Price (S Hidalgo-Clyne, 74); R Sutherland (O Kebble, 64), F Brown (G Turner, 67), Z Fagerson (W Nel, 67); S Cummings (S Skinner, 64), J Gray; B Thomson, J Ritchie (B Cowan, 67), M Fagerson.

Yellow Card: Taylor 31-41.

Referee: Matthew Carley (England).