Conor Murray: Scotland will be licking lips if Ireland can't right wrongs

If Ireland were Scotland and had seen the second-half performance put in against Georgia at Aviva Stadium, Conor Murray said he would be smelling blood going to Dublin this weekend.

The Scots arrive in the capital on Saturday for the final international weekend of 2020 as the Six Nations rivals vie for a third-place finish in the Autumn Nations Cup, with Murray believing Gregor Townsend’s squad will be “licking their lips” at the prospect of playing a side they ran awfully close on the same ground back in February and which struggled badly against the Georgians in a poor second half last Sunday.

Ireland won out 23-10 but following on from a dispiriting loss at Twickenham the previous week, the second period against the Tier-Two nation has ramped up the pressure on head coach Andy Farrell and his squad, music to the ears of the Scots.

“They’re a good side and as you’ve seen over the last few years,” Murray said yesterday, “I know we’ve won the majority of them but they’ve been really close battles and we’ve tagged on a few scores late in most of those games.

“They’re always a really difficult side to play against and they’ve a few new fellas in there, exciting players, and look, if they had played against Georgia last week and struggled to put them to sword, if you will, we’d be more confident than we usually would be so I’m sure they are licking their lips.

“That’s the challenge for us, to right the wrongs from last weekend and put it up to the Scots because they’ve no fear of coming to the Aviva, they always seem to put it up to us and it’s a game they always play well in.

It’s definitely a huge challenge for us and 40 minutes isn’t going to dampen our mood this week.

“We’ve been enjoying camp, we’ve been enjoying the way we’ve been playing, we’ve seen really good glimpses of it so it’s another chance to go out there and show people.”

That is a view shared by fellow Test veteran Cian Healy, Ireland’s newest centurion who believes the side has to finish 2020 on a high to lay a foundation for the 2021 Six Nations.

The loosehead prop said: “This is our last opportunity together before we break and we go off and represent our clubs for a while and our next meeting, for the lads selected, is going to be for the Six Nations, and there might be a camp in December or something, I don’t know.

“But we have to leave this in a place where we come back and build on it, not where we come back and we patch up and do a load of repair to get to where we want to go.

“So I suppose the performance that is expected to come this weekend has to be an all-round culmination of what we’ve done over the last couple of months and being a good standard of rugby and finish some of the stuff we’re putting together because that’s what everyone wants to do.

“Everyone wants to be part of that successful team that wins and that plays a great game of rugby that you look back in the changing-room and you hear chats at changing-rooms and how post-game is a sacred time in there.

"It becomes sacred when you put that performance together for each other and you’re sitting in your seat after and you really know you’ve represented yourself and the group unbelievably well, and I think that’s what we’re after this week.

We’re really chasing that hard, and the desire is huge.

Healy, 33, believes that comes from the positive spirit coursing through the current Ireland camp.

"As for the dressing-room, I would say it's been the favourite one I've been in for mood of players and everyone being on the same page. Obviously, there's different reasons that would heighten or lower different changing-rooms in different years, but I think we're on the right track.

"It's a relatively new squad, a lot of young people, a couple of old boys like me and we have a clear plan. It's just about getting to that execution of that plan, the final phase.

"A lot of it, we've got through quite the amount of work we've done and slipped up on that last bit. I think that gives us confidence. If we're not getting through that first part, then it gives us a problem.

"But we're getting to the point where there's half a chance, we just need that half-chance turning into a full chance and then take it. We're going in the right direction, to be honest."

Scrum-half Murray, 31, now believes it is down to the players to finally deliver an 80-minute performance.

“We’ve reviewed the game honestly and truthfully and there’s an appetite in the squad to get it right this weekend,” he said.

“I’ve said in loads of interviews that there’s small fixes, or we’re very close or this and that, so it’s up to the players now.

“The coaches have given us everything we need to go out and perform and it’s about us executing at the weekend. If it’s a matter of executing a breakdown or getting fast ball or not letting the Georgians slow things down, you know, things like that are solely on the players’ backs to get right. And off the back of that, to convert opportunities.

“We were annoyed at the weekend that we didn’t perform better and put more points on the board even though Georgia deserved to be in the game but you can sense it as a playing group that we’re frustrated with what we’ve shown last weekend and we want to put it right this weekend.

“So that usually leads to a much better performance, when the players take ownership and they understand that it was on them and a lot of the fixes are down to the players so there’s that vibe in camp this week.”