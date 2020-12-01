Fit-again Johnny Sexton objects to suggestion Ireland have gone backwards

Fit-again Johnny Sexton will resume the Ireland captaincy against Scotland determined his side finish 2020 on a high while insisting they have not gone backwards under new head coach Andy Farrell.

Sexton, 35, looks set to return from a hamstring strain that kept him out for two deeply disappointing Irish performances in the Autumn Nations Cup, an 18-7 defeat to England at Twickenham and a 23-10 home win over group minnows Georgia that saw Farrell’s experimental team manage just three second-half points against the Tier-Two nation.

With five wins and three defeats since Farrell succeeded Joe Schmidt as head coach, and a third-place finish in the 2020 Six Nations behind the teams that beat them, England and France, IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora described Ireland’s season as “average”.

Sexton knows the importance of a victory over Scotland at the Aviva Stadium this Saturday to close out the new regime’s first year on a good note with an 80-minute performance he believes the squad is more than capable of putting together after almost seven weeks in camp together.

“That’s it,” the Ireland captain said on Tuesday. “It’s obviously the first season with this new group and it’s been stop-start for obvious reasons. We’ve come together for this long period of time and we feel we’ve done some really good learning, some really good work, and we haven’t put it out there for people to see.

“And this Saturday is about trying to do that, trying to put all the pieces together, trying to take all the lessons and put out a performance that we can be proud of and that leads into the Six Nations.

“We have big aspirations, this group, and we want to start taking steps forward, and we’ll be the first to admit we haven’t put the performance in for a full 80 minutes that we want. We’ve shown bits and pieces that have been really good, some stuff that hasn’t been so good but we’re determined to put in an 80-minute performance.”

Ireland’s poor second-half performance against a Georgian side that was more physical as Farrell’s team failed to find a way through has drawn a huge amount of criticism, most of it fair game. Yet Sexton did not agree with the suggestion made in Tuesday’s online media conference that Ireland has gone backwards in 2020.

"No, well if you look at our results, we've lost twice to England away and to France away, we won the rest of our games.

"So if you're talking about results, which is what Test match rugby is about, if we win on Saturday… there have been plenty of Irish teams in the past that have lost in Twickenham and lost in France.

"Were they games we could have won? Maybe not the first Test game (but) the second one and the French one, we definitely feel like there's things that we did that got away from us.

"And England were in a World Cup final, they're probably one of the better teams in the world at the moment and we have to get up to that level.

"Are we going backwards? Well, not if you compare it to 2019. To go and compare it to 2018, then obviously, but we went backwards in 2019 - the same team went backwards.

"So we're just saying what we feel. I know you guys don't agree, but we feel like we're progressing and we need to show it and that's where the gap in opinion is, really, that we're getting some big learnings and doing some great things in training, some bits in games where we're talking about playing well against Wales at home.

But again, in bits and pieces, we need to put out the 80-minute performance with the finishing touches because we feel - and we can show you some video clips if you want of us creating lots of opportunities that we're not finishing - and that's the big learning for us, when there's opportunities at Test level you've got to take them.

"When they're as clear cut as the ones we are creating, we have to take them and that's what we feel. You can disagree if you want but that's where we are.”

Sexton’s return to fitness is timely given that fellow fly-half Billy Burns sustained a groin injury on matchday and was substituted shortly after half-time having made a try-scoring first start in the number 10 jersey.

Both the captain and centre Robbie Henshaw have rejoined full training but back-rower Will Connors will not be made available for selection following a Head Injury Assessment during the Georgia game. The Leinster openside flanker will proceed through his mandatory graduated return to play protocols but the IRFU said a decision had been made not to target this weekend’s fixture.

Loosehead prop Ed Byrne and wing James Lowe have also been ruled out with respective calf and groin issues that caused them to miss last weekend’s game but wing Keith Earls, scrum-half Conor Murray, and hooker Rob Herring are expected to in the selection mix.

Earls has recovered from a back spasm that affected him during the Georgia game, Murray is managing a dead leg, and Herring’s rib problem has eased, the IRFU said in Tuesday’s squad update.

Leinster fly-half Harry Byrne and Ulster prop Eric O’Sullivan have joined the squad to train for the week.