Expanded PRO16 could help Irish player 'physicality'

A PRO16 league boosted by South Africa’s big-hitting Super Rugby teams can help Irish players bridge the physicality gap to Test powerhouses like England and the Springboks, David Nucifora believes.

IRFU performance director Nucifora confirmed talks were ongoing between the current PRO14 competition, of which the Irish governing body is a stakeholder, and the South African Rugby Union regarding the admittance of their four Super Rugby franchises into an expanded 16-team competition.

He believes that inking a commercial deal across the line in the New Year would have a beneficial knock-on effect for players and the national team, which has been outmuscled in recent Test defeats by England and others, including Georgia during the second half of the Autumn Nations Cup clash on Sunday.

“I think that’s one of the benefits that we’re looking for, to be able to play those types of physical teams more often,” Nucifora said yesterday.

“It would assist players to be able to work out strategies, tactics, to be able to understand what are the options to be able to deal with physically-imposing teams better than we are at the moment.

“At the moment, with no disrespect to the PRO14 we’re on par or superior physically to our competitors.

“Sometimes you can learn habits that may not hold you in the best shape for the challenges you’re going to be faced with at levels above. Hence the appetite to be able to test ourselves more regularly with the possible inclusion of the South Africans.”

Nucifora said negotiations were at “quite an advanced stage” with the South Africans.

“There is a lot going on behind the scenes at the moment to try and see the possibility of that happening in the New Year.” Nucifora added that the opportunity to expand and improve the PRO14 could not be overlooked for the good of Irish rugby.

“I think long-term, we have to look at it. You always have to look at where you want to go. I think it has served its purpose but we always have to be looking at ways around improving and getting better and challenging ourselves more.

“If this opportunity is here now to do that, it may not always be here, so we have to take that opportunity while it exists because whether we are ready or not, it’s here and I believe it’s the best thing for Irish rugby going forward.

“I think decisions just need to be made and hopefully an agreement can be reached.”