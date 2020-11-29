Ulster shuffle the pack as they look to keep winning streak alive

Aaron Sexton could make his senior competitive debut if called upon from the bench
Ulster's Aaron Sexton comes up against Alan Flannery of Munster during the IRFU Academy 7s Tournament. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Joel Slattery

Ulster have made five changes to the side that secured a bonus point win over Scarlets as they prepare for a trip to Edinburgh (BT Murrayfield, 8.15pm).

Aaron Sexton could make his senior competitive debut if called upon from the bench as the northern province look to continue their impressive start to the season.

Also on the bench is Bradley Roberts of Rainey Old Boys RFC, who has been training with the Ulster squad in recent weeks.

Andrew Warwick will make his first start for Ulster this season at loosehead prop as Ulster look to make it eight wins from eight in the PRO14.

ULSTER (v Edinburgh): Michael Lowry, Matt Faddes, James Hume, Stewart Moore, Rob Lyttle, Ian Madigan, John Cooney; Andrew Warwick, John Andrew, Marty Moore, Alan O'Connor, Sam Carter (Capt.), Sean Reidy, Jordi Murphy, Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements: Bradley Roberts, Kyle McCall, Gareth Milasinovich, David O'Connor, David McCann, David Shanahan, Bill Johnston, Aaron Sexton.

