All Blacks honour Maradona, then crush Argentina

Comprehensive victory all but seals Tri Nations for New Zealand, who have 11 points from four games.
All Blacks honour Maradona, then crush Argentina

RESPECT: New Zealand captain Sam Cane lays All Black number 10 jersey on the pitch in memory of late Argentina soccer star Diego Maradona prior to the start Tri-Nations rugby test on Saturday in Newcastle, Australia

Sat, 28 Nov, 2020 - 13:29
Alphonse Davis, Sydney

The All Blacks crushed Argentina 38-0 Saturday to restore some pride as they roared back from two straight defeats to put one hand on the Tri Nations trophy.

The three-time world champions were under enormous pressure after slumping to the Wallabies then the Pumas, leaving them facing the prospect of losing three in a row for the first time in more than 20 years.

But spurred on by a backlash from their notoriously demanding fans, Ian Foster's team bounced back emphatically with a five tries to nil win in brutally hot and humid conditions at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, north of Sydney.

It was a far more disciplined All Blacks who dominated the first half, going to the break 10-0 ahead, but there were also missed opportunities with two tries disallowed.

Argentina, playing just days after the death of football legend Diego Maradona, lacked cohesion after making 10 changes to the team that drew with the Wallabies last week.

Two tries in quick succession from young fullback Will Jordan in the final quarter sealed the victory and a crucial bonus point for winning by three tries or more.

"It's extremely satisfying. There's no hiding that we've had tough few weeks, we felt the pain of the losses and I'm really proud of the work we have put in the last two weeks," said All Blacks captain Sam Cane.

"The way that the Pumas defended and kept us out numerous times is a real credit to their desire. But I'm proud of the way we were able to stay patient and we got there in the end."

It all but secured the silverware for New Zealand, who have 11 points from four games.

Australia play Argentina next week and either side could feasibly edge them out, but it would take a bonus point win and by a huge margin given New Zealand's vastly superior points differential.

Defeat brought Argentina's fairy-tale run to a shuddering halt in the tournament's penultimate round after they beat New Zealand 25-15 then battled to a 15-15 draw with Australia.

It proved extra painful for Mario Ledesma's men, who were hoping to lift the spirits of their nation after Maradona's death aged 60 this week.

Cane laid an All Blacks jersey emblazoned with Maradona's name and shirt number, 10, in the centre circle ahead of the kick-off as a mark of respect.

"We were not clinical, there were too many handling errors when we got the ball, some mistakes in defence as well, so not a good thing for us," said Pumas skipper Pablo Matera.

"I don't think that was the problem," he added, when asked about the team's wholesale changes. "It was a whole team thing. There were many, many mistakes."

ARGENTINA: Boffelli, Cordero, Mallia, de la Fuente, Moyano, Sanchez, Ezcurra, Isa, Kremer, Matera, Paulos, Petti, Medrano, Montoya, Vivas.

Replacements: Socino, Tetaz Chaparro, Sordoni, Alemanno, Grondona, Bertranou, Carreras, Mensa.

NEW ZEALAND: B. Barrett, J. Barrett, Liernert-Brown, Goodhue, Clarke, Mo'unga, Smith, Savea, Cane, A. Ioane, Whitelock, S. Barrett, Laulala, Coles, Moody.

Replacements: Taylor, Tuinukuafe, Lomax, Tuipulotu, Sotutu, Perenara, R. Ioane, Jordan.

Referee: Nic Berry (Australia)

More in this section

A general view of the Sportsground 27/3/2019 Covid case causes Ospreys to postpone trip to Galway to face Connacht
England v Ireland - Autumn Nations Cup Autumn Nations Cup permutations: What is at stake for Ireland against Georgia?
Tadhg Beirne and James Ryan 26/11/2020 Georgia provide learning opportunities for Ireland to ease growing pains 
Anna Caplice 28/9/2020

Irish international Caplice turns to Twitter to source work

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up