'Special one' Shane Daly set to put Ireland camp success to work in Test arena

The 23-year-old from Cork was yesterday named as the outside-back replacement in Ireland’s squad for the clash with Georgia
Shane Daly at Ireland training ahead of the Nations Cup clash with Georiga. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Fri, 27 Nov, 2020 - 00:10
Simon Lewis

If Shane Daly takes to Test rugby with the speed at which he adapted to Ireland camp then the Munster full-back could be in for the long haul in the international arena.

The 23-year-old from Cork was yesterday named as the outside-back replacement in Ireland’s matchday squad for the Autumn Nations Cup clash with Georgia on Sunday and head coach Andy Farrell said it was an opportunity that is well deserved, despite not having played since Munster’s PRO14 semi-final against Leinster on September 4.

“Shane, it’s a special one, isn’t it?” Farrell said. “To be able to give someone the opportunity, coming off the bench to get a debut for his country, it’s a special moment for him and his family.

“He deserves it. He’s a guy that has a bit of bad luck throughout this tournament. He was injured three or four weeks before he came into camp and then he came in fully fit but re-injured a groin issue so he missed a couple of weeks. 

"But he has fitted in unbelievably well. We always talk about the different pressures of an international training camp, especially for a youngster, he has fitted in very well.

“Very excited to see him. He is a player that can cover many positions for us as well and he’s calm and collected within how he approaches the game, so we’re hoping that he brings that to his debut performance at the weekend.”

