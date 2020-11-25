IRFU reviewing season outline ahead of hoped return to club action in January

'There are more important things than sport, but sport has never been more important'
IRFU reviewing season outline ahead of hoped return to club action in January

Under Stage 2 of the guidelines, clubs may resume matches from January 9 at the earliest

Wed, 25 Nov, 2020 - 12:06
Joel Slattery

The IRFU have announced that they are reviewing the Club Competitions Season Outline as clubs prepare for the hoped return to action in January.

Stage 1 of the plan was to play the Energia Community Series from September to Christmas, but competition, which saw teams compete only against other clubs in their province was suspended last month after Ireland went into Level 3 restrictions and further restrictions were implemented in the North.

Under Stage 2 of the guidelines, clubs may resume matches from January 9 at the earliest. However, teams must be back at training for 14 days prior to the first match to ensure "contact readiness".

Other factors brought into consideration are: 

  • Continued government guidance that field sports are allowed 

  • Continued low presence of Covid-19 in the community

  • Lack of clusters or any other resurgence of the virus

  • Willingness of players to participate in an expanded competition

An update to the status of Stage 2 of the 2020/21 season is expected in the coming days and Chair of IRFU Rugby Committee, Greg Barrett, has told clubs the Union will remain "flexible".

“Training is a valuable outlet for skill development and health, including mental health, but games are what field sports are all about," he said. "If there is a chance for games to be played, we will want to play them in line with government guidelines.

“This season was always going to be different. We will continue to be flexible with our season plan and we are asking clubs to stay the course.

There are more important things than sport, but sport has never been more important.

More in this section

Nowhere to hide: Cork fan Simon Zebo can't escape Premier pain in Paris Nowhere to hide: Cork fan Simon Zebo can't escape Premier pain in Paris
Ireland v Italy - Guinness Summer Series - Aviva Stadium Simon Easterby: Ireland will stick with what they have for Georgia test
From washing windows to a Super League debut: How Ronan Michael became a Giant From washing windows to a Super League debut: How Ronan Michael became a Giant
France v Georgia - IRB RWC 2007 Match Thirty Eight

French rugby legend Christophe Dominici has died, aged 48

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up