IRFU suspends Energia Community series with immediate effect

The IRFU have this afternoon confirmed that the Energia Community Series is suspended in "all four provinces with immediate effect until further notice."

The move follows talks between the rugby officials and the government on the status of domestic rugby amid ongoing public health measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

An IRFU spokeperson explained: "The Northern Ireland Executive have advised that from Friday, October 16th, no “organised contact sport involving household mixing other than at elite level” can take place. Amateur club rugby is not classified as an elite sport under this regulation.

On October 14th 2020, the Government of Ireland removed the exemption for club championship matches from Level 3 of their Plan for Living with COVID-19. The Energia Community Series is no longer exempt from Level 3 training and match restrictions.

As a result the Energia Community Series is suspended in all four provinces with immediate effect until further notice.

All clubs in Level 3 and Level 4 areas are now restricted to “non contact training only in pods of up to 15.”

Further clarity is being sought on the Northern Ireland Executive’s new measures to define what training is permitted for clubs and schools from October 16th. Irish Rugby supports all public health measures which keep our community safe and urges all its members to demonstrate safe and responsible behaviour. Clubs in all provinces are also reminded of the need to have an updated COVID-19 Health & Safety Plan in place which ensures all activities comply with government guidelines. The IRFU with the four provinces will deliver strategic support to clubs in the coming weeks to help them make the most of non-contact training for the purposes of wellbeing, fitness and skill development.