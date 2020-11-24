French rugby legend Christophe Dominici has died, aged 48

Former France winger Christophe Dominici has died suddenly, aged 48.

Dominici's former club Stade Français confirmed the news of Dominici's passing with "immense sadness and deep heartbreak", while the French rugby union (FFR) said the sport had lost a "legend and icon".

The Toulon-native enjoyed a hugely successful France career, scoring 25 tries in 65 international appearances. Eight of those tries came across three World Cup appearances, including one in their 1999 semi-final victory over New Zealand.

He won also four Six Nations titles, two with Grand Slams.

At club level, he won five Top 14 titles with Stade and suffered two narrow European Cup final losses. He retired in 2008 after 142 appearances for the Parisian giants.

"Very sad to hear of the sudden passing of Christophe Dominici. A French player full of flair with huge success throughout his career. May he RIP," tweeted Brian O'Driscoll.

Everyone in Irish Rugby is thinking of our friends in @FranceRugby following the desperately sad news of Christophe Dominici's passing.



A statement on stade.fr read: “It is with immense sadness and deep heartbreak that Stade Francais Paris learn of the death of Christophe Dominici.

“During the 11 years spent in our colours, Christophe, thanks to his incredible talent and his class, greatly contributed to writing the legend of the club.

“An international 65 times, his exploits in the blue jersey have dazzled thousands of young rugby players and allowed the French team to write some of the most beautiful pages in its history.

“Rugby genius and peerless companion, he leaves a great void in our big family. Our hearts go out to his family, his partner Loretta, his daughters Chiara and Mia.”