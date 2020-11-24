Ulster’s Eric O’Sullivan called into Ireland squad

Ulster’s Eric O’Sullivan has been called up to the Ireland rugby squad ahead of their third Nations Cup game against Georgia.

O'Sullivan is called up to the squad for the first time to replace Ed Byrne, who suffered a calf injury.

The 23-year-old prop has impressed for Ulster this season, who have started the PRO14 campaign with seven wins on the bounce.

"If Eric is called upon, he'll do a brilliant job," predicted the province's head coach Dan McFarland over the weekend.

"I don't know what Andy's thinking is or what the situation in the camp is but (O'Sullivan) has got a lot of games under his belt at a high level.

Elsewhere, John Ryan flagged an injury issue during the warm-up at the weekend which was treated but flared up again during the second half of the defeat, according to the IRFU. He is expected to be able to train fully this week.

The Union also announced that Johnny Sexton and Robbie Henshaw will continue their respective rehab programmes at the High-Performance Centre this week.