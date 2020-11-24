Ulster’s Eric O’Sullivan called into Ireland squad

The 23-year-old is called up to the squad for the first time
Ulster’s Eric O’Sullivan called into Ireland squad

Eric O'Sullivan of Ulster is tackled by Francois Cros of Toulouse during the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final earlier this year. Form for the province has seen the prop included in ANdy Farrell's Ireland squad. Picture: Manuel Blondeau/Sportsfile

Tue, 24 Nov, 2020 - 09:53
Joel Slattery

Ulster’s Eric O’Sullivan has been called up to the Ireland rugby squad ahead of their third Nations Cup game against Georgia. 

O'Sullivan is called up to the squad for the first time to replace Ed Byrne, who suffered a calf injury.

The 23-year-old prop has impressed for Ulster this season, who have started the PRO14 campaign with seven wins on the bounce.

"If Eric is called upon, he'll do a brilliant job," predicted the province's head coach Dan McFarland over the weekend.

"I don't know what Andy's thinking is or what the situation in the camp is but (O'Sullivan) has got a lot of games under his belt at a high level.

Elsewhere, John Ryan flagged an injury issue during the warm-up at the weekend which was treated but flared up again during the second half of the defeat, according to the IRFU. He is expected to be able to train fully this week.

The Union also announced that Johnny Sexton and Robbie Henshaw will continue their respective rehab programmes at the High-Performance Centre this week.

More in this section

England v Ireland - Autumn Nations Cup Ireland must learn to turn possession into points against top-table teams
Roscommon v Armagh - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 4 Rugby or GAA: Who won the weekend ratings battle?
Scotland v France - Autumn Nations Cup - BT Murrayfield Stadium Scotland’s winning streak ended by France at Murrayfield
Glasgow Warriors v Munster - Guinness PRO14

Munster make it six in a row with victory at Glasgow

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up