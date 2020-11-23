Eddie Jones delighted as England 'flick the switch'

It is a time-honoured mantra in sport that if you’re standing still, you’re going backwards and while Andy Farrell is striving to catch Ireland up to Test rugby’s top three in the world, Eddie Jones is on a parallel mission to get England to number one.

Head coach Farrell was at pains last week to contrast how much his young Ireland side are at an earlier stage in their journey than England are under Jones. The former defence coach under Joe Schmidt is just 12 months at the helm since succeeding his ex-boss at the end of 2019 while Jones has had five years since replacing Stuart Lancaster and a backroom staff including Farrell after a disastrous 2015 World Cup campaign on home soil.

Saturday’s 18-7 Autumn Nations Cup defeat to the English highlighted the margins at play and Farrell took heart from the invaluable experience it was for the young players he selected for the contest as part of their learning process.

For Jones, playing Ireland represented a step up in challenge from England’s two previous post-lockdown Tests, the previous weekend’s 40-0 drubbing of Georgia and their Six Nations-clinching win over Italy in Rome on October 31. The Australian was pleased with the improvements he saw from their championship win over Ireland nine months earlier.

“Ireland have been a top team in the world, they are well coached, they are tough, we knew they were going to be that and we put ourselves in a good position to dominate and we weren’t quite good enough to go on with it but that shows development in the team.

“Our defence was better. We got a lot of good two-man hits, and didn’t give them much yardage around the ruck and therefore when they went wide they were fairly deep which allowed us to take some time.”

Particularly pleasing for Jones was England’s second try, a length-of-the-field counter-attack finished by Jonny May that showcased the improvements he has been seeking in transitional play, or “flick the switch” as he described it. It has come with the aid of information gleaned from a recent meeting with Liverpool FC’s director of research Ian Graham, Jones revealed.

“We had a great meeting with the Liverpool analysis and that’s one area we are starting to develop our own database and starting to use some tracking from a company called Sport Ability that is helping us in that area, to measure work off the ball, which is so important in this transitional part.

“So it is a pretty exciting area for us. You saw that try today where we shifted the ball quickly to the outside and then it was a leg race. There are not too many people in the world who can beat Jonny in a leg race.

“Football sides are advanced in being able to manage the players off the ball. If you look at any stats you get — like Opta stats — they are only concerned with information on the ball.

“As we know, Mako Vunipola today, he might have made 20 tackles and probably carried the ball three times, so for 79 minutes and 45 seconds he was not with the ball, but his movement off the ball is crucial to what we do when we transition. So we are starting to get some measurement on that.

“We are like — what’s underneath kindergarten? Nursery, we are in the nursery school now, whereas Liverpool are doing their PhD at Oxford University. We got a fair way to go mate.”

And if Jones and England have a long way to travel, it puts into sharp focus the road still left to travel for Farrell and Ireland.