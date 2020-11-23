Ireland players keen to accentuate the positives from England defeat

Conor Murray says there is genuine belief within the Ireland set-up they can rebound from their Twickenham defeat and beat England when they meet again on March 20.

Where others outside the tent saw a fourth straight defeat to the Six Nations champions as Andy Farrell’s side went down 18-7 on Saturday, Murray offered a different perspective built on confidence this developing squad can quickly make amends.

The chance will come in just 118 days when Ireland welcome England to the Aviva Stadium on the final day of the 2021 Guinness Six Nations. Based on what the scrum-half saw from the replacements bench before earning his 85th cap with 29 minutes to go, this is a team capable of putting things right by then.

“They might have scored points, definitely, in the first half but if we had taken one or two of our opportunities - we did the hard work and to within five metres out or whatever - then the game is up in the air as to who gets the win,” Murray said.

“So in terms of that alone there’s belief and then in terms of the general feeling leaving Twickenham this time, having not taken a couple of opportunities and having given away a couple of easy scores if you will, then there’s huge belief.

“And that’s without going into the feeling in the squad. There’s an unbelievable atmosphere in terms of growth and mindset and things like that, and the excitement of youth and experience. Lads in the dressing-room will be dying to get another chance at this England team. They’re a good side and there’s a lot of respect there but we’ll be eager to play them again.”

Reacting to the suggestion from some media observers that the gap in quality between Ireland and England was widening, Murray said: “I don’t know who said there’s a bit of distance.

“If you look at the first half, the three opportunities we had in their 22, deep in their 22, 10m out, you know, that’s what disappointed us. We did really well, especially in the first 10 minutes, applying a lot of pressure on them.

“We know that’s the game they play, they like to put you under a lot of pressure, feel like you have to force things and we did that well in the first half and presented ourselves with opportunities. For whatever reason, errors or set-piece not going quite to plan in those three instances, it could have been a different story. It would have painted a much different picture (if Ireland took their chances). The pressure game they play, I thought we knew that was coming and dealt with it a bit.

“At times they get off the line and did what they’re looking to do, put you under pressure with their two-man tackles and stuff and that’s a bit of a learning but definitely it was a better display than the last time we were here.

“I thought we were smarter. There have been times before, let’s just say the last two times we’ve come here and we’ve known what’s going to come our way in terms of linespeed, in terms of the volume of their players and things like that, and their kicking game. I thought we dealt with it a lot better and I think we just boxed a little bit more clever.”

Murray was not blind to Ireland’s shortcomings, adding: “Definitely at times we still ran down alleys we shouldn’t and played into their hands.

I always have to watch the match back but my feeling straight away afterwards is we definitely dealt with a little bit better.

“In terms of the gap between the two sides, I don’t know who’s watching it because the first half they’re proper scoring opportunities and we just didn’t take them, whether that be five, seven, or 12/14 points, it would have a completely different outlook at the time even and then towards the end of the game we were growing again.

“Maybe I’m biased or just protecting my team-mates but I thought it was a lot better than we have done here.”