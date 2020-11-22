Ben Healy back at fly-half for Munster's meeting with Glasgow Warriors

Munster's Ben Healy. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Sun, 22 Nov, 2020 - 13:22
Stephen Barry

Munster have made four changes for Monday’s Pro14 game against Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium (8.15pm).

Ben Healy is selected at fly-half, with JJ Hanrahan fit enough to take his place on the bench after suffering a thigh contusion in last Sunday's bonus-point win over Ospreys. He resumes his partnership with Craig Casey who makes his sixth start of the season at scrum-half.

Billy Holland is introduced to captain the side as he joins Jean Kleyn in the second row.

Fineen Wycherley makes the positional switch to the back-row with Jack O’Sullivan starting on the openside for the first time, while last week’s player of the match Gavin Coombes continues at number eight.

Jack O’Donoghue and Tommy O’Donnell are named among the replacements.

The front row of James Cronin, Kevin O’Byrne, and Stephen Archer is unchanged.

The final change sees Calvin Nash start on the wing ahead of Darren Sweetnam with Matt Gallagher and Mike Haley completing the back three. It’s as you were for Damian de Allende and Rory Scannell in the centre pairing.

Hooker Rhys Marshall is included on the bench after recovering from a thigh injury.

Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Rory Scannell, Damian de Allende, Matt Gallagher; Ben Healy, Craig Casey; James Cronin, Kevin O’Byrne, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland (capt); Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Sullivan, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Josh Wycherley, Keynan Knox, Jack O’Donoghue, Tommy O’Donnell, Nick McCarthy, JJ Hanrahan, Dan Goggin.

