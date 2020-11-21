Andy Farrell vows his side will take 'invaluable experience' from tough day in London

Andy Farrell believes his young side will be better for the experience of their 18-7 Autumn Nations Cup defeat to England at Twickenham on Saturday.

The head coach watched an experimental side with an inexperienced half-back pairing of Jamison Gibson-Park and Ross Byrne fail to break down a stubborn English defence after conceding two first-half tries from wing Jonny May. Ireland also paid the price for a misfiring lineout that failed to capitalise on the try-scoring opportunities that were created.

A late consolation try from replacement full-back Jacob Stockdale, converted by back-up fly-half Billy Burns, who did unlock the England defence with a clever kick through, ended the long wait for points on 73 minutes with the home side content to soak up long periods of Irish possession some way out from their 22 for much of the contest.

"There's a smart side, they understand what they're about and what their plan is all about,” Farrell said. “They're relentless in sticking to it.

"I suppose set-piece pressure, certainly from a defensive point of view they obviously did a job on us there. As far as the exiting and kicking game, on contestable kicks they hit man and ball and right through that first breakdown. That makes that first one slow and therefore, you send your forwards into a brick wall on the next one.

"What do you do? Do you keep playing 20 metres backwards or do you kick the ball. They controlled the defensive side of their game very well, disrupted our ball and made us play off slow ball.

"Obviously, they came out with the result on the back of that."

Despite the frustrations of dominating possession and forcing England to make 232 tackles compared to Ireland’s 64, Farrell insisted the experience was an invaluable one for a young team captained for the first time by 24-year-old lock James Ryan in the absence of the injured Johnny Sexton.

"Of course you see signs because some of that stuff out there is absolutely priceless for us.

"I heard James say before about the journey that we're on in comparison to England, it's a completely different side of the spectrum. We'll learn a lot about playing against a really good side, number two in the world, at home. We'll learn invaluable experiences from dealing with pressure basically, the pressure that they pur on - whether we're going to stick to task or making decisions or go into our shells, etc.

"We'll analyse all those decisions and make sure we take some good learning from it.

"But I thought the character, as you would expect from any Irish side, was second to none, especially in that second half. Some individuals became proper international players, I would have thought. There were some immense performances and from guys that would look back and be a little bit disappointed, they'll be bigger and better for the experience as well."