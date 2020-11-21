Old failings come back to haunt Ireland in Twickenham

Autumn Nations Cup: England 18 Ireland 7

What was supposed to be a great leap forward for Andy Farrell’s new regime turned into a step back in time at Twickenham on Saturday as a relentless England defence tackled an unimaginative Ireland to a standstill.

Head coach Farrell should be praised for sending an inexperienced side out for this Autumn Nations Cup trip to newly-crowned Six Nations champions but against a brilliantly-organised team happy to defend for 80 minutes and punish opposition mistakes it turned into a tough afternoon’s education for the visitors.

Two first-half tries from England wing Jonny May put Eddie Jones’ men in the driving seat and Ireland were unable to muster a response.

Despite dominating possession (68 per cent) and territory (72 per cent), Ireland looked so bereft of ideas with ball in hand and failed to unleash the varied attacking kicking game that had been promised until the 73rd minute when replacement fly-half Billy Burns poked a ball through for fellow substitute Jacob Stockdale to chase, collect and brilliantly round the defenders in front of him to avoid the dreaded whitewash that England had threatened with a consolation try.

Much as the previous meeting had produced a 24-12 Six Nations victory for England at Twickenham in late February, this was a scoreline that flattered Farrell’s team as once again poor execution, particularly at the lineout, and an all-too predictable attack proved meat and drink to a hungry home defence.

Ireland were not blown out of it physically, as has been the case in recent meetings between them and teams ranked above them, but the amount of time they spent in the trenches on or behind the gainline without any hint of a plan B and no sign of being dominant in contact spoke volumes of the work Farrell needs to do if his players are to emerge stronger for this experience.

Better execution was demanded after a frustrating night in Paris three weekends ago when a misfiring lineout squandered the platform built at Stade de France but it was more of the same as Ireland once again worked their way into points-scoring positions only for the set-piece to be woefully lacking in its efficiency to convert those opportunities into tries.

And as for an evolving attack, glimpses of which had impressed in a 32-9 victory over Wales eight days earlier? Not a chance on Saturday, Ireland’s best chance of first half came in broken play through the returning and impressive Keith Earls on 29 minutes. Yet so much of Ireland’s possession came on and just either side of halfway, Farrell’s team guilty of the crime of playing laterally, lacking penetration and running into brick walls. England were only too happy to set up their defensive line on halfway and with Irish fly-half Ross Byrne, handed his chance due to Johnny Sexton’s hamstring injury, content to stand deep behind the gainline, there was little opportunity for that white line to experience any trouble.

You have to take your hats off to Eddie Jones and the side he has built. They are incredibly efficient and undoubtedly know how to win Test matches but they offered little themselves in attack, May opening the scoring on 17 minutes after he leapt above Hugo Keenan to catch an Owen Farrell crossfield kick, their success built on an effective five-metre lineout.

The second May try was the highlight of this otherwise mundane contest, England capitalising on another botched attacking Ireland lineout and running the ball from their own five-metre line, the wing evading Chris Farrell’s tackle on his 22 and sprinting upfield, hacking on his own kick to score under the posts as Ireland scrambled unsuccessfully to keep pace.

And that was that. England’s work was complete after just 20 minutes and they were happy after that to let Ireland do all the work, just had been the case after 24 minutes in February when they opened a 17-0 lead before half-time. To their credit Ireland worked their socks off, they even won the second half 7-6 thanks to Stockdale and Burns’ conversion but for the most part it was huff, puff and an inability to blow England’s house down.

ENGLAND: E Daly; J Joseph (M Malins, 71), O Lawrence (G Ford, 68), H Slade, J May; O Farrell - captain, B Youngs (D Robson, 62), M Vunipola (E Genge, 62), J George (T Dunn, 79), K Sinckler (W Stuart, 68), M Itoje, J Launchbury (J Hill, 70), T Curry, S Underhill (B Earl, 62), B Vunipola.

IRELAND: H Keenan (J Stockdale, 58); K Earls, C Farrell, B Aki, J Lowe; R Byrne (B Burns, 68), J Gibson-Park (C Murray, 50); C Healy (F Bealham, 65), R Kelleher (R Herring, 50), A Porter; Q Roux (I Henderson, 50), James Ryan - captain; CJ Stander (W Connors, 65), P O’Mahony, C Doris.

Replacements not used: John Ryan

Referee: Pascal Gauzere (France)