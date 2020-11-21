Sanchez snatches draw for Argentina against Australia

Sanchez snatches draw for Argentina against Australia
Sat, 21 Nov, 2020 - 11:40
Jim Cook, Newcastle

Nicolas Sanchez held his nerve with the boot as Argentina hit back from 15-6 down to claim a 15-15 draw against Australia in a Tri Nations Series encounter in Newcastle that had no tries.

Australia had plenty of territory and possession in the first half and even though they could not get over the try line, they established a nine-point lead just before the hour thanks to five penalties from fly-half Reece Hodge.

But Sanchez, who registered all of Argentina's points, split the posts with three penalties, the last two from 45 metres away and into a head wind, as the spoils were shared at the McDonald Jones Stadium.

While Argentina were unable to discover the fluency that had seen them pull off a shock 25-15 victory over New Zealand last week, the Pumas were able to avoid a first defeat of the competition.

Australia will rue their inability to make their first-half dominance count but they had an opportunity to snatch victory two minutes from time, only for Hodge to fluff his lines with a 40-metre penalty kick from an acute angle.

All three teams in the competition move on to six points ahead of next weekend's penultimate fixture, when Argentina take on the All Blacks at the same venue.

More in this section

England v Ireland - Guinness Six Nations - Twickenham Stadium 'There’s no us and them': Ireland brush aside Eddie Jones' 'United Nations' jibe
Jamison Gibson-Park 20/11/2020 Five key areas where Ireland must excel if they are to win at Twickenham
Iain Henderson with John Ryan and Rob Herring 20/11/2020 It’s a stretch but Ireland can silence England roar
Gloucester v Exeter Chiefs - Gallagher Premiership - Kingsholm Stadium

Sam Simmonds hat-trick helps Exeter start title defence with win

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up