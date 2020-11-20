Seán O’Brien ends three month lay-off

Former international teammate Paddy Jackson is named at out-half for the game at Sixways Stadium (3pm)
Seán O’Brien ends three month lay-off

London Irish's Sean O'Brien earlier this year. Picture: INPHO/Roger Evans

Fri, 20 Nov, 2020 - 20:38
Colm O’Connor

Irish international Seán O’Brien ends a three-month injury lay-off when he starts at openside flanker for London Irish in Saturday's Gallagher Premiership first round trip to Worcester.

O'Brien, a former British and Irish Lion, has endured a miserable spell since his move to England and missed much of last season with a hip injury.

That problem has since been resolved after surgery but the Carlow native was then sidelined after sustaining a serious hamstring injury in August.

Former international teammate Paddy Jackson is named at out-half for the game at Sixways Stadium (3pm).

“The players and coaches are excited to get going for the 2020/21 season. A new season always provides for a fresh start and we are looking forward to being back playing after a truncated pre-season,” said former Irish coach Declan Kidney who is now Director of Rugby at London Irish.

“There isn’t an easy game in the Premiership, and tomorrow’s trip to Worcester is no different. It will give us a good opportunity to see the progress we’ve made from our last campaign.”

More in this section

Jamison Gibson-Park 20/11/2020 Five key areas where Ireland must excel if they are to win at Twickenham
England v Ireland - Guinness Six Nations - Twickenham Stadium England face fight to the end to beat Ireland warns defence coach John Mitchell
A view of the match balls ahead of the game 24/2/2018 Fiji coronavirus outbreak forces Scottish game to be cancelled
England v Ireland - Guinness Six Nations - Twickenham Stadium

'There’s no us and them': Ireland brush aside Eddie Jones' 'United Nations' jibe

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up