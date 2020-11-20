Seán O’Brien ends three month lay-off

Irish international Seán O’Brien ends a three-month injury lay-off when he starts at openside flanker for London Irish in Saturday's Gallagher Premiership first round trip to Worcester.

O'Brien, a former British and Irish Lion, has endured a miserable spell since his move to England and missed much of last season with a hip injury.

That problem has since been resolved after surgery but the Carlow native was then sidelined after sustaining a serious hamstring injury in August.

Former international teammate Paddy Jackson is named at out-half for the game at Sixways Stadium (3pm).

“The players and coaches are excited to get going for the 2020/21 season. A new season always provides for a fresh start and we are looking forward to being back playing after a truncated pre-season,” said former Irish coach Declan Kidney who is now Director of Rugby at London Irish.

“There isn’t an easy game in the Premiership, and tomorrow’s trip to Worcester is no different. It will give us a good opportunity to see the progress we’ve made from our last campaign.”