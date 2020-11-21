It’s a stretch but Ireland can silence England roar

For those television viewers who prefer their live sport without the fake crowd noise, this afternoon’s England versus Ireland encounter may force a change of heart.

As much as spectator-free sport in the time of pandemic has been insightful for the opportunity to hear elite athletes conduct their business in real time, create their own energy and attempt to be their own catalysts for shifts in momentum, today’s Autumn Nations Cup showdown at Twickenham promises to take the genre to another level.

The noise England bring onto the field of play is incessant and at times over the line, so much so that Ireland’s assistant coach Richie Murphy suggested yesterday that the sport’s governing body World Rugby is looking into the way players “celebrate” the small moments from which they draw their energy in empty stadia.

Communication is a necessary element of any team sport and rugby, built around set-pieces and multiple contacts with the opposition in multi-phase open play, more reliant on it than many. Every team has its chirpers, of course, and not just the leaders, and you would put money on Ireland centre Bundee Aki being prominent among them this afternoon.

Yet he will have some stiff competition if England get on the front foot, as Irish supporters fear they may do at Twickenham today, and start winning penalties at Ireland’s expense. They are perhaps the chirpiest, niggliest team in world rugby and it will take great mental strength to shut out the constant noise in Irish ears.

So, Murphy was asked yesterday at Twickenham, after the Ireland squad had completed its captain’s run training session under James Ryan, will the visitors meet fire with fire in terms of volume?

“It’s a good question. I suppose, giving them the opportunity to be chirpy and whooping and hollering is where you have to stop it, making sure that we don’t give them those opportunities,” the skills and kicking coach said.

“If we get those wins, we should be celebrating them too. It’s a very unique situation obviously, where if you’re in the stadium you can hear everything, I’m sure you’re getting quite a bit of it over the TV as well, it will be an interesting one.

“It’s one that World Rugby are talking about in terms of how you celebrate, those little wins and how you interact with the opposition team.

Our focus will be very much on ourselves and we’ll be trying to enjoy those wins within our group and we won’t be focused on what England are doing.

“It’s one of those, it’s a tricky one, trying to help not get too much to celebrate would be the starting point. Don’t give them things to hit, making sure that your set-piece is nailed on so that you can play off the back of it, hopefully we’ll be in a situation where we’re in the game.”

Elaborating on what exactly World Rugby may be looking at regarding the on-field whooping and hollering, Murphy added: “I think it’s just the direction of the celebrating. Are you celebrating yourself or trying to rub it in others’ faces? I suppose it is a bit of gamesmanship really, you know.”

As the Ireland coach suggested, if you can’t hear Maro Itoje and his mates screaming in the faces of Ryan’s men, things must be going well for the visitors.

To do that, though, will require a performance not produced by Ireland against these opponents since the Grand Slam-clinching victory of 2018. England have won the last three meetings since that dominant 24-15 victory for Joe Schmidt’s men at Twickenham and won each of them convincingly.

The strong team selected by Eddie Jones, 13 of whom played in the World Cup semi-final dismantling of New Zealand, suggests the head coach is leaving nothing to chance on home soil in a match that will most likely determine who tops the pool after both sides won their opening Autumn Nations Cup games last weekend. Ireland’s less so but it may be all the stronger for the fresh blood Andy Farrell has bravely introduced for such a daunting challenge.

What cannot happen is the sort of slow start that has left Irish teams on the back foot inside the opening quarter and struggling to gain a foothold until the damage has been done.

Like last time out at Twickenham in February when the variety of England’s kicking game wrong-footed the visiting defence twice inside 24 minutes and left Farrell’s side with a mountain to climb at 17-0 down, something they were ill-equipped to attempt, never mind achieve.

Nor can Ireland afford to cede scrum dominance to the English, as was the case when Saracens turned over Leinster nine weeks ago, in a game featuring five of today’s starting front rows under the gaze of this afternoon’s referee Pascal Gauzere.

On both scores, Ireland can be confident they are in a better place to deal with such issues. The attack is developing into a much less predictable, considerably more creative force, albeit one that now needs to execute better to turn those opportunities created into scores. And the scrummaging brains trust in Ireland camp is sure it has made the appropriate fixes to avoid a repeat of the Saracens defeat.

It is a big ask and Ireland will have to put in the biggest performance of Farrell’s short tenure to upset the odds, but if you’re watching this afternoon and those England players seem awfully quiet, then something must be going right.

ENGLAND: E Daly (Saracens); J Joseph (Bath), O Lawrence (Worcester), H Slade (Exeter), J May (Gloucester); O Farrell (Saracens) - captain, B Youngs (Leicester), M Vunipola (Saracens), J George (Saracens), K Sinckler (Bristol), M Itoje (Saracens), J Launchbury (Wasps), T Curry (Sale), S Underhill (Bath), B Vunipola (Saracens).

Replacements: T Dunn (Bath), E Genge (Leicester), W Stuart (Bath), J Hill (Exeter), B Earl (Bristol), D Robson (Wasps), G Ford (Leicester), M Malins (Bristol).

IRELAND: H Keenan (Leinster); K Earls (Munster), C Farrell (Munster), B Aki (Connacht), J Lowe (Leinster); R Byrne (Leinster), J Gibson-Park (Leinster); C Healy (Leinster), R Kelleher (Leinster), A Porter (Leinster); Q Roux (Connacht), J Ryan (Leinster) - captain; CJ Stander (Munster), P O’Mahony (Munster), C Doris (Leinster).

Replacements: R Herring (Ulster), Ed Byrne (Leinster), F Bealham (Connacht), I Henderson (Ulster), W Connors (Leinster), C Murray (Munster), B Burns (UIster), J Stockdale (Ulster).

Referee: Pascal Gauzere (France).