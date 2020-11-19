Women's Rugby World Cup draw: Ireland to meet USA and Canada - if they win qualifier 

Ireland must compete with Scotland, Italy and either Russia or Spain to become the final side from the continent to take part in the 12-team competition
Women's Rugby World Cup draw: Ireland to meet USA and Canada - if they win qualifier 

Louise Galvin of Ireland is tackled by Grace Hamilton of Australia during the 2017 Women's Rugby World Cup 5th-place semi-final match at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Picture: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

Thu, 19 Nov, 2020 - 19:01
Joel Slattery

Ireland potentially face a Women's Rugby World Cup group with USA and Canada should they qualify for the tournament hosted by the Black Ferns next year.

With the European qualifiers delayed because of the pandemic, Ireland must compete with Scotland, Italy and either Russia or Spain to become the final side from the continent to take part in the 12-team competition.

Should they reach the tournament, Ireland will avoid the top three teams from the 2017 edition, which was hosted by the IRFU.

Group B is rounded off by an Asian qualifier.

There is no date yet for the European qualifier which was due to take place before Christmas.

“We’re working with World Rugby and Rugby Europe at the moment around what that process will be. Hopefully we can finalise it over the next couple of weeks,” Director of Women’s and Sevens Rugby at the IRFU, Anthony Eddy said.

The tournament, which is set to take place next September and October, will be played in Whangārei and Auckland, with the 60,000-capacity Eden Park set to host the competition opener, as well as the semi-finals and final.

Elsewhere, defending champions and hosts New Zealand will meet Australia and England were drawn in a repeat of the 2017 semi-final in the stand-out ties in the draw

Pool A: New Zealand, Australia, Wales, Qualification tournament winner;

Pool B: Canada, USA, Europe I, Asia I;

Pool C: England, France, South Africa, Fiji

