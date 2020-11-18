Captaincy won't affect preparation for James Ryan, new skipper insists

If James Ryan’s reaction to hearing he would lead Ireland against England at Twickenham this Saturday is any guide, his team-mates can expect a no-frills captaincy.

For those who play alongside the 24-year-old second row, yesterday’s news that Ryan will stand in for the injured Johnny Sexton as Ireland skipper this weekend will see this latest development in his career as a logical next step and deal with it as matter of factly as the man himself appeared to do when told of his promotion by head coach Andy Farrell.

“It was in the leadership group, he said Johnny was unavailable so I’d be captain and he congratulated me,” Ryan relayed during his first captain’s press conference, conducted online as has became usual. “That’s how it went, it was no big deal or anything.”

He had been handed the role for 52 minutes last Friday night when Sexton was forced from the field with a hamstring problem during the Autumn Nations Cup opener at home to Wales.

That experience, he said, was “fine”.

“I enjoyed it. It was definitely Pete (O’Mahony) and myself running things as opposed to me doing it alone. It was good and I thought when Billy Burns came on (for Sexton at fly-half), he ran the game really well and that makes my life easy.”

This Saturday at Twickenham represents a significant upgrade for Ryan and he will once again draw on as much inspiration and advice as he can get.

“It’s been a while since I captained a team. I think the most important thing is honestly just to focus on your own role. It’s the same for me this week, I’m just going to focus on doing my job really effectively and hopefully play well.

“All the captaincy stuff will take care of itself, try not to be sidetracked by that because I’m going to need to give a performance just like everyone else.

I need to give a performance so we can put in a performance to be proud of.

“The week isn’t all that different and having guys like Pete, Hendy, and Earlsy, Johnny is in for the week as well, we’re very much sharing the load and driving things together like we normally would.” Sexton, though, remains the guiding light. James Lowe promised the veteran fly-half would still be barking at his squad-mates this week and Ryan will listen like never before.

“Johnny is obviously an unbelievable captain so I’m learning tonnes from him all the time, I think we all do. You look at someone like Paul O’Connell who was an incredible leader, someone I grew up watching and I’ve heard how good a captain he was from the lads. They’re two that stick out.

“Johnny just demands that we bring unbelievable standards. He always brings unbelievable standards himself. He leads by his actions every week, he’s so consistent and he has such a competitive drive, it’s infectious.

"Whatever leadership style you want to call that but it’s very much everyone following him. I don’t really know as much about Paul O’Connell but I’m sure he was similar.”

The perennial question for any first-time captain is whether the added responsibility will help or hinder their competence in the skills for which they were selected in the first place. Ryan is seeking to compartmentalise his twin roles.

‘It’s something that I’m trying to keep separate from my performance,” he said of the captaincy. “I know it’s a boring answer but you can expect very much the same from me this week. I’ve just got to focus on my performance and be myself — that’s the advice Faz gave me anyway.

“So, I’m not going to try to do anything different this week. I’ve got to prepare just as I did last week. The week is very much the same so, yeah...

“Obviously I won’t get everything right. I’ve just got to learn as a go along.”

He can be sure he will not be given any slack from Saturday’s opposition, or his opposite number in the second row, Maro Itoje. The pair were tetchy sparring partners on Ireland’s most recent visit to Twickenham last February when England ran out 24-12 winners and Ryan admitted his side will have to up the ante in terms of physicality this Saturday if they are to avoid a fourth straight defeat to Eddie Jones’ side.

“It’s trying to be as aggressive as we can be,” the captain said. “We were trying to look for and build that intent in our pack and right across the board.

“We will need that intent and physicality this week, especially going away to play England. We know how physically strong they are.

It’s something that we are trying to drive this week to make sure we are physically ready.