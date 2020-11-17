Keith Earls: Ireland captain James Ryan reminds me of Paul O'Connell

Keith Earls paid James Ryan the highest compliment as he compared his newest captain to Munster, Ireland and Lions legend Paul O’Connell.

Ryan will be just four days older than when his second-row predecessor first captained Ireland when he leads the team out at Twickenham on Saturday against England in the Autumn Nations Cup. O’Connell, who skippered Ireland 28 times in 108 Test appearances for his country, was 24 years and 117 days when led the men in green for the first time against France in Paris in 2004.

Earls, 33, would not play for Ireland alongside his former Munster leader until his Test debut in 2008 but the wing was also Ryan’s team-mate when the Leinster lock earned his first international cap on the tour to Japan in 2017 at the age of 20.

“He was fairly quiet, but you could already see the leadership qualities he had,” Earls said on Tuesday. “The way he prepared himself, the way he went through his detail and prepared off the field.

When he took the field he was a different animal, scored with his first touch in international rugby.

“He's been incredible, he's come on leaps and bounds. Lots of similarities to Paulie.”

Asked to elaborate, Earls, who could win his 86th cap this Saturday at Twickenham, said: “Just his mannerisms. The way he comes across and speaks, everyone just listens straight away. He's got that presence.

“Even off the field, he's constantly working, looking at line-outs. Trains hard in the gym and for a young lad his body's been through a lot already and he turns up every week.

“Similar to what Paulie would have done, he'd do whatever it takes to get the win at the weekend.”

Fellow Munster and Ireland wing Andrew Conway praised Ryan’s ability to adapt to new challenges thus far in his career, including the assumption of the captaincy for the first time during last Friday’s win over Wales, when Johnny Sexton was forced off with the hamstring issue that has ruled him for Twickenham this Saturday.

“He's obviously new enough to it,” Conway said. “As a player, there are very few like him that I've come across.

“He's come in and he's been able to transition (the best) from schools to U20s and he was playing international rugby pretty soon after.

“And instead of what happens a lot of people, they might stall a bit or think they have it sussed. He's a fella who will have his week planned out to get better and he's constantly adapting and looking to lead through his actions. He's also looking to lead by communication and bringing people with him.

As much as I've seen of him, there's nothing bad I'd say about him - obviously I wouldn't say anything bad about him anyway.