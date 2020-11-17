James Lowe: ‘Johnny Sexton didn’t die, he’ll be barking at us all week’

Johnny Sexton’s influence on Ireland’s trip to Twickenham this Saturday will not stop with his unavailability due to injury, James Lowe has insisted.

Captain Sexton and centre Robbie Henshaw were yesterday ruled out of the Autumn Nations Cup pool clash with England following injuries sustained in the victory over Wales last Friday.

Sexton, 35, was ruled out following a scan on the hamstring injury that forced him out of the 32-9 win after 28 minutes at Aviva Stadium while Henshaw, 27, sustained an adductor strain.

Billy Burns, who came on for Sexton last Friday for his Test debut, was removed for a Head Injury Assessment on 64 minutes and is going through his Return To Play protocols.

Second-row Iain Henderson was due to return to training yesterday following a “medical issue” last week while Jacob Stockdale (calf), named at full-back but also withdrawn, is continuing his rehab in camp with a view to training later in the week, the IRFU said yesterday.

Munster’s uncapped full-back Shane Daly has returned to full training this week having been sidelined last week.

As for Sexton, Lowe made light of his captain’s absence this weekend.

Asked about the skipper, the wing joked: “Who? Yeah, we’re grand. He didn’t die, he’s still in the building, he’s going to be barking at us all week as he always does but that’s because he really cares.

“He’s so emotional about this team. Every time he talks about Ireland, and when he’s disappointed in himself he gets so emotional, but that’s because he cares so much.

“So trust me, he’ll be everywhere around the HPC this week to make sure we all know our stuff. Obviously he’s been there and done it so he’s a man that knows how to do it, so I’ll definitely be in his ear trying to get a few nuggets of gold, that’s for sure.”