James Ryan ‘ridiculously mature for a lock’, says James Lowe

It is not just Andy Farrell who has recognised James Ryan’s leadership potential.

With Ireland captain Johnny Sexton ruled out of Saturday’s daunting visit to Twickenham, James Lowe believes the 24-year-old lock has come of age as a leader.

When Sexton went off in the first half of Ireland’s Autumn Nations Cup win over Wales last Friday it was Ryan who assumed the captaincy, steering his side to a 32-9 victory at Aviva Stadium.

Now the hamstring injury that forced Sexton off in that game has cost him the chance of a 95th cap when Ireland face England this weekend and Ryan looks in pole position to assume the role.

Farrell last Friday night called Ryan’s handling of the responsibility fantastic and praised the second row’s continual growth as a leader as well as praising the assistance he receives from Peter O’Mahony.

Lowe, a try-scoring debutant on Ireland’s wing against Wales, has witnessed Ryan’s growth in leadership terms for the past three years at Leinster and yesterday asked: “Is he 24?

“I think he’s 24 but the crazy thing is that all you guys get to see is the 80 minutes of football that he plays on a Saturday. But last night when I was sitting in my bedroom having a cup of tea, he’s walking around, he’s knocking on people’s doors making sure everything is sorted, that everyone knew what they needed to do.

“He’s one of the main men in the pack, he runs a lot of the lineout, attack and D. Earlier on, he would lead by example, his actions, but now he’s grown into himself. He’s some leader. He’s ridiculously mature for a lock, you know, you would typically say you grow into a lock because a lock does all the stuff that isn’t on the stat sheet, he hits rucks, he makes tackles, but he’s got some skillset.

“The leadership, he’s such a calm head, man. The fact that he’s only just got his driving licence baffles me because he’s so mature on the rugby field. But man, don’t tell him this but he’s a pretty unique man, that’s for sure.”

Ireland will need all the leaders they can muster for Saturday’s appointment in London against the newly-crown 2020 Six Nations champions as they bid to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat to Eddie Jones’ side.

Lowe, 28, agreed with the description of the challenge as “daunting”.

“Yeah, you said it, you hit the nail on the head. This is going to be a completely different beast.

“Don’t get me wrong, Wales are obviously a very strong international team but obviously haven’t had the form of late, but when I looked at that back three there’s a lot of international rugby between all three of them.

“Even when George North came on, he’s my age and has played his 100th Test match or so.

“So credit there, but this is a whole new beast. To play England at Twickenham...I mean, it’s huge and it’s something that you’re either on the front foot or you’re on the back foot and we’ll get on with the plan, so will they, but emotionally, physically and mentally if we get all our ducks in a row I can’t see why we can’t go over there and knock them over.”

If Lowe earns his second cap this weekend as he surely must after an impressive debut, it would be no surprise to see the charismatic and colourful, New Zealand-born wing cop the same sort of heat he did from the Welsh last Friday.

He was drawn into a couple of early dust-ups by way of a welcome to Test rugby and when asked yesterday about the niggle with the Wales players, he replied: “I dunno mate. I reckon I’ve got a target on my back. I don’t know what’s going on but you’ve got to front-foot that sort of stuff right from the get-go.

“I mean at the end of the day, we’re wearing a green top, they’re wearing a red top — that’s why we don’t like each other, that’s it. Off the field, we’re all normal people. We’re all decent blokes, we all want the same thing.

“You actually find that when you come into this environment and getting to actually know people from the other provinces. The only thing that we don’t like about each other is that we wear different coloured tops on a Saturday — that’s literally the only thing.

“But at the end of the day you don’t get to this level without being a good person, first and foremost, but that niggle side — you have to stand up for that sort of stuff. You know it’s coming. Try and channel it. Don’t let it get to you and when you get a chance to really get physical with ball in hand or in the tackle, that’s when you show up.”