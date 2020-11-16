Sexton and Henshaw to miss England game

Mon, 16 Nov, 2020 - 09:54
Colm O’Connor

Johnny Sexton and Robbie Henshaw have been ruled out of Ireland's Autumn Nations Cup game against England.

Sexton has not recovered from the hamstring injury which forced him off in Friday night's win over Wales while Henshaw picked up an abductor strain in the same game.

It's a huge blow for coach Andy Farrell as he prepares his side for the trip to Twickenham on Saturday afternoon with the English having trounced Georgia 40-0 last Saturday. 

However one positive is the news that Iain Henderson - a late withdrawal on Friday night - has returned to training this week. 

An IRFU media bulletin this morning stated: "Johnny Sexton has had a scan on the hamstring that forced his removal from the game on Friday night and has been ruled out of this week’s fixture against England.

Robbie Henshaw picked up an adductor strain and is also ruled out of this week’s game.

Billy Burns was removed from the field of play against Wales for a HIA and will follow the return to play protocols.

Jacob Stockdale will continue his calf rehab in camp with a view to training later in the week.

Iain Henderson will return to training today and Shane Daly is back training fully this week."

