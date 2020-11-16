Chris Farrell craving crack at England

Confidence is high and form is good for Chris Farrell after a strong performance in Ireland’s victory over Wales. Now all the Munster centre craves is a crack at England at Twickenham next weekend.

Farrell made the most of the opportunity handed to him by head coach Andy Farrell at Aviva Stadium last Friday night as Ireland got their Autumn Nations Cup campaign off to an encouraging start with a 32-9 win over their Six Nations rivals.

Playing outside centre in a midfield partnership with Robbie Henshaw, the pair helped keep Ireland on the front foot and subdue their opposite numbers, Jonathan Davies and Owen Watkin. Now comes the next challenge but before the squad flies to London for this Saturday’s showdown with the new Six Nations champions, Farrell has to impress the Irish management all over again as they look to perm two from Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Stuart McCloskey, and himself.

"Yeah definitely, everyone wants a crack off the next team whether it be England or Georgia or whoever is to come after that,” the former Grenoble man said.

"Ireland v England, it doesn't come any bigger than that. It might not be a World Cup or a Six Nations, but there's silverware on the line here and to get a chance in a competitive situation against a team of the quality of England would be unbelievable to me.

"I'd love a crack at it, there'd be no bones about it. It would be an awesome experience.”

Last Friday’s game was Farrell’s 10th Ireland cap and his first start since October 2019 and that fateful night in Shizuoka when Joe Schmidt’s men lost a World Cup pool tie to tournament hosts Japan. It feels like a long time ago.

"Yeah, it does. I think having the Six Nations broken up by the lockdown, not to have a crack in February was frustrating for me.

"There were only two games, but it was frustrating at the time. It feels like a long, long time since that Japan game, I felt that I was going well at that stage, having played against Scotland and Japan, and then got a head bang that kept me out the week after that so that kind of stunted my ability to put my stamp on the position.

"So it's really a relief to get the game on Friday night and hopefully there's a bit more to come.”