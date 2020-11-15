Van Graan hails progress of Munster hat-trick hero Coombes

Johann van Graan paid tribute to Munster hat-trick hero Gavin Coombes for seizing his opportunity and playing his way into the reckoning for a European back-row place next month.

The 22-year-old Munster academy graduate, in his second year as a senior professional, made it five tries from three starts at No.8 as he helped his side to a 38-22 Guinness PRO14 bonus-point victory over Ospreys at Thomond Park on Sunday.

The win stretches Munster’s lead at the top of Conference B to eight points with a game in hand over second-place Scarlets after a fifth straight victory, the best start to a campaign for Munster since 2008.

Coombes was aged just 10 when Alan Quinlan, David Wallace and his other back-row predecessors were in their pomp, making a seven-game winning start to their 08-09 season but the heroes of yesteryear will have been proud of the Skibbereen forward’s man of the match performance, as was his head coach van Graan.

“I’ve got to give him a lot of credit. The two of us had a chat last November and I said to him ‘listen, this is your time to step up’. He played against Connacht away and started that game really well then went off with a head knock in that game but that said to me that he’s ready to perform.

“The game just before lockdown against the Scarlets he came from the bench and he scored two tries. He’s worked so hard on his ball-carrying and his fitness and his all-round game and in the last few weeks he’s been magnificent and he’s one of the players now that is really knocking hard on the door for a European place.

“It’s not only his carrying but his all-around game has been really good, whether he has played four, six or No.8 and that’s a real luxury to have as a coach.”

Coombes’ opening effort, converted by JJ Hanrahan, cancelled out an early Ospreys try from wing Luke Morgan but Munster would not lose the lead a second time and were 24-10 up at half-time thanks to additional scores from full-back Mike Haley and hooker Kevin O’Byrne. Coombes added his second shortly after half-time for the try bonus point and completed his hat-trick thanks to his quick-thinking, taking a tap penalty off a scrum five metres out and diving over the line.

Munster took their foot off the gas in the final quarter and conceded two late tries while losing captain Jack O’Donoghue to a yellow card with six minutes remaining and van Graan added: “Very glad about the five points. We scored 38 points and we’re not overly happy with that. We left a few opportunities out there and we didn’t finish the game particularly well but there was some excellent stuff in that game.”

There was also some reassuring news on fly-half Hanrahan’s fitness after he limped off after just 22 minutes.

“It’s a dead leg,” van Graan said. “Dead legs can be quite sore for a bit of time but it’s not what I’d call serious from a muscle injury point of view. We’ll just take it day by day and luckily we’ve got an eight-day turnaround now so hopefully he’ll be good for next week but we’ll only have some feedback on that on Wednesday.”